Here Are 13 of the All-Time-Best Jim Ross Sports Dub Videos: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. It's a summer weekend. We still barely have any sports. The sports that are supposed to come back soon are in total flux because of coronavirus (WEAR A FREAKIN' MASK!). Coronavirus is going crazy in many parts of the country (WEAR A FREAKIN' MASK!). Horrible people are refusing to wears masks (WEAR A FREAKIN' MASK!).

We need something positive. We need a distraction. We need some fun.

Therefore, let me provide you with 13 of the best Jim Ross dub videos. Sit back, relax, hit play on each video and have a laugh that you deserve and need as you watch and listen to Ross call a wide variety of events and highlights.

• A monster LeBron dunk.

• This Jadeveon Clowney hit was the original Jim Ross dub.

• Two great Jim Ross calls of the Eagles defense against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

• Major Oklahoma mascot fail.

• This DeAndre Jordan dunk is one of the most popular Ross dubs.

• This is a very creative call for Stefon Diggs's game-winning touchdown against the Saints in the NFC title game.

• Instead of a dunk, here's Ross calling a Josh Smith brick.

• Giants outfielder Angel Pagan tackles a fan who ran on the field.

• Jose Bautista playoff home run.

• NASCAR fight between Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski.

• DeAndre Hopkins's superplex on a Saints defender.

• Two friends race and one ends up hitting a pole.

• A fight at a Chuck E. Cheese.

2. If you'd like to be in the stands for a San Francisco Giants game without being in the stands for a San Francisco Giants game, you're in luck.

3. Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt gave us a great rant this morning on selfish, ignorant jerks who refuse to a wear a mask.

4. This is a must-watch clip for old-school wrestling fans. The "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase vs. Randy "Macho Man" Savage at Madison Square Garden in the blue cage with a fan trying to climb it so he can get at Virgil. Tremendous.

5. ESPN will air Backstory: The Decision this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Investigative reporter Don Van Natta will host the show that examines all aspects of the LeBron James–ESPN made-for-TV special that took place 10 years ago.

Van Natta is the guest on this week's Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, and he previewed the special, revealed some interesting nuggets about how The Decision came about, discussed ESPN's role in the show and more.

We also talked about how the coronavirus is impacting sports, Bubba Wallace, Dr. Fauci and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On a recent episode of the Talking Sopranos podcast hosted by Steve Schrripa and Michael Imperioli (who were recent guests on the SI Media Podcast), it was revealed that Jerry Stiller was originally supposed to play Hesh, but passed on the role at the last minute because he had booked a commercial.

I can't imagine Stiller in the role, especially in scenes like this, when Hesh went head to head with Tony about Hesh's loan to Tony.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 46th birthday, Derek Jeter.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.