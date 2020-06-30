In Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Emoni Bates is arguably the best basketball prospect in the country and just committed to Michigan State, so check out the highlights that make him the real deal.

Emoni Bates' Highlights Are The Real Deal

Emoni Bates, widely considered the top basketball prospect in the country and a possibly No. 1 NBA draft pick in 2022, surprised many on Monday afternoon when he appeared on ESPN and announced that he has committed to Michigan State. There's a chance he may not get there since he just finished his sophomore year at Ypsilanti (Mich.) Lincoln High School and plans to start his father's new prep school. Time is on Bates' side and there are still plenty of options on the table for the direction of his career before he even steps foot on campus in East Lansing.

Because there's nothing but time for Bates and sports fans amid a pandemic, it's a good time to revisit some of his recent highlight mixtapes to see just what kind of a generational talent Michigan State has to look forward to.

Tim Tebow Still Being Considered For Mets' 60-Man

It's been a while since we've heard much of Tim Tebow's Major League Baseball aspirations but they're still alive and well. New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen did not close the door on the possibility of Tebow being added to the team's 60-man player pool. There are still 10 spots that need to be determined on who will join the Mets' training camp pool.

He was in camp with us early on in camp last spring," Van Wagenen said. "He was sent out to minor league camp a couple weeks into it. But he, like many of the other players that were in spring training for us will be in considerations to bring back. But we haven’t made those final decisions.”

Tebow will turn 33 years old in August.

Lindsay Hecox is fighting against Idaho's law banning transgender girls and women from participating in women's sports in the state, even though NCAA rules allow it...What Norv Turner shared with Bill Belichick about working with Cam Newton...An intriguing theory about why the Patriots wanted Cam Newton...The six MLB teams that may be hurt by no expanded postseason in 2020

Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond shared a long Instagram post to announce that he will not be playing in the upcoming MLB season but also shed light on the "racist, sexist, homophobic jokes or flat-out problems" that exist in MLB clubhouses..."Black Lives Matter" will be painted on the NBA courts in Orlando when the season resumes...Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan announced they tested positive for COVID-19.

This news about a new strain of the Swine Flu virus spreading to humans is concerning...We can't wait for concerts to return but Chase Rice playing a massive crowd of unmasked fans in Tennessee looks so irresponsible...The Golden State Killer pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder...Kanye West is slated to release a new song titled "Wash Us in the Blood"

