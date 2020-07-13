It’s really like basketball camp

The most interesting part of the NBA restart was never going to be the games. The NBA playoffs happen every year, but they never happen under such dire circumstances. Locking down most of the league inside a half-abandoned amusement park at the center of an outbreak of a deadly disease sounds like the rejected plot of a movie. But it’s real life in 2020.

Luckily for fans, nobody in sports is as active on social media as NBA players. They’ve all arrived at Disney and have been posting on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube about their experiences. You get to see what the food is like, how the courts are set up and, perhaps most interestingly, how they’re spending their free time.

With so many players posting so much, it’s a lot to keep track of, which is why it’s great that there’s a Twitter account dedicated just to rounding up what players are up to.

@NBABubbleLife has already racked up over 61,000 followers by exhaustively documenting how the experiment is going. There must be a bunch of people responsible for running the account because there are so many players to keep track of, posting on so many different platforms. It’s a massive undertaking, but it’s a great public service. Instead of having to follow all these players on all those platforms, @NBABubbleLife puts it all in one place.

Players are giving a look inside their hotel rooms, which already seem to be pretty sweet, even before they add their personal touches.

Some players are showing what the coronavirus testing procedure is like.

Disney also had to create a massive laundromat so that guys can all wash their clothes.

But definitely the most interesting part is seeing how players are occupying their time. It seems like the only things to do are play golf and go fishing.

The thing that becomes clear from following the goings-on in the bubble is that this is basically like a sleepaway basketball camp for millionaires. You wake up, eat some pre-made breakfast, go to practice and then hang out with your friends. Players seem to be enjoying themselves enough so far. We’ll see how long it stays like that.

The best of SI

Power conferences moving to conference-only football schedules is a big blow to non-majors. ... How Patrick Mahomes’s new contract works. ... Lamar Jackson is ready to repeat his breakout 2019 season.

Around the sports world

Washington’s NFL team is officially changing its name. ... While the NBA is allowing players to wear social justice messages on the back of their jerseys, LeBron explained why he won’t be doing it. ... Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier thinks he can set an example for the public by wearing a mask during games. ... A 12-year-old boy was arrested for sending racist messages to Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha.

Doing it in an ice bath means it’s part of your post-workout recovery

Meyers Leonard put him to shame, though

This is where reporters will be confined for two weeks after arriving at Disney

This country is full of morons. Kevan Smith isn’t one of them.

Taiwan is lapping us so badly in its handling of the pandemic that baseball games have fans and they’re not even required to wear masks

NASCAR and hockey are the only sports where they regularly have real fights

The NBA dunk contest is nothing compared to what guys do on Instagram

Much like how Rougned Odor has a brother named Rougned Odor

Wasn’t he 62 when he retired?

