Just take a break, Jimmy

Jimmy Butler puts in work—maybe too much work.

Butler famously (or infamously) showed up at 3:30 a.m. for his first practice with the Heat in October. It was supposed to start at 10.

“Just a little extra work while y’all in your third dream. I like to get it in,” Butler said. “How did I get in today? I clocked in at 3:30. You’re asleep, right?”

But being asleep in the middle of the night is a totally valid reason to not be working on your game. So is being confined to a hotel room for 48 hours to help protect people around you from a deadly disease. Butler, though, apparently couldn’t stand the idea of letting his mandatory quarantine period inside the Disney bubble get in the way of his preparation for the Heat’s playoff push.

According to Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT, hotel security responded to a complaint of a “loud bumping” in the Heat’s hotel.

“Sources told me that the security guard went over to investigate, found the room, knocked on the room,” Haynes said. “And who opened the door? It was Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, drenched in sweat, with practice gear on from head to toe. He was dribbling a basketball throughout his room the whole time. So, even during the quarantine period, Jimmy Butler was still getting his practice sessions in.”

How many players do you think even packed a basketball for their trip to Disney? I don’t think Butler could have called the team equipment guy during the quarantine period and told him to bring up a ball, so I’m betting he packed one because he knew he’d be locked up in his room for two days and he’d tear his hair out if he couldn’t touch a basketball for more than eight hours. Or maybe he just wanted to disrupt the sleep of whichever team was on the floor below.

