Tobias Harris Uses Media Session to Call for Arrest of Breonna Taylor’s Killers

He only had one thing to say

By the time the NBA plays its first games in Orlando, it will have been nearly five months since police in Louisville shot and killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in her home. The cops who shot her remain free, and Sixers forward Tobias Harris doesn’t want people to forget it.

Harris’s message during his time with the media on Monday was brief but crystal clear: Arrest the officers who fired more than 20 shots and hit Taylor eight times.

Harris was asked about the T-shirts with social justice messages that Russell Westbrook and the NBPA are producing and whether players plan to feature them at all during this season.

“Nothing against the T-shirts, but we want to make sure that [Kentucky Attorney General] Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death. And that’s all I’ve got to say,” Harris said.

When another reporter tried to ask a question, he continued, “That’s going to be my answer for every question. Daniel Cameron, step up. Do what’s right. That’s the only message I’ve got today. I appreciate everybody. Thanks.”

People from around the country are continuing to put pressure on the people in charge in Kentucky and Louisville. Protestors have gathered in the streets daily for nearly two months now. Texans receiver Kenny Stills was among those arrested last week at a protest. NBA players like Harris can’t be there in person to lend their support but they can help keep the issue in the public consciousness by speaking out.

The best of SI

Black college football recruits are listening to how coaches are talking about the ongoing racial reckoning. ... The SI staff’s predictions for an abbreviated MLB season. ... Burning questions about the NBA’s restart. ... The language barrier was no obstacle for manager Marcelo Bielsa in leading Leeds to Premier League promotion.

Around the sports world

Antonio Brown says he’s retiring from the NFL (again). ... The NFL is reportedly moving toward a season with no preseason games. ... Dwight Howard says he doesn’t believe in vaccines or wearing masks.

Take that, Mickey Mantle!

Very fun!

Steven Adams is a delight

Bielsa’s a good guy, too

It’s even cool without fans

Must cop

A lesser player would have missed this shot

Not sports

The Christopher Nolan blockbuster Tenet, which keeps getting pushed back, has now been delayed indefinitely. ... Dennis Quaid admitted that he initially thought Lindsay Lohan was actually a twin in The Parent Trap.

This guy just discovered brewing coffee

It looks like a candy

Saw vs. non-cuttable metal

Slow-mo footage of the Gateway arch being struck by lightning

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.