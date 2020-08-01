Celtics' Smart Calls Out Refs for Overturning Giannis Foul

In this weekend's hot clicks: Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown were among those upset with officiating in their loss to the Bucks, a second outbreak is jeopardizing the MLB season and more.

...says Celtics’ guard Jaylen Brown, who was among those upset with the officiating in their opening-night loss to the Bucks, during which there was an overturned block call and some 50-50 calls that went against Boston.

Late in the fourth quarter of a tied game, after Boston erased an early 15-point deficit, Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a charge when Marcus Smart slid under the reigning MVP. The call, however, was reversed, and, after Antetokounmpo hit the free throw to complete the three-point play, the Bucks led 110–107 on their way to the 119–112 win (during which Kemba Walker became the NBA’s most expensive cheerleader).

"The excuse was I was late on the charge,” Smart said after the game. “The replay center said I was late and it was a block. Quite frankly, I think we all know what that was about. Giannis has six fouls. They didn't want to get him out. Let's just call a spade a spade. That's just what it is."

Shortly thereafter, Brown posted a photoshopped image of Giannis and Ken Mauer to his Instagram story.

Four days after the Miami Marlins’ season was suspended after, at the time, 17 players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, there’s been an outbreak within the Cardinals’ organization. On Friday, the Cardinals’ announced two positive tests, which led to the cancellation of Friday night’s game vs. the Brewers.

On Saturday morning, “several” more Cardinals players tested positive, Craig Mish reported, with Ken Rosenthal adding it’s “between four and six” additional players. The Cardinals were scheduled to play the Brewers at Miller Park on Saturday and finish the series with a doubleheader on Sunday.

“In text conversations with teammates Friday, MLBPA player reps warned that if there is a big jump in COVID+ tests over the weekend, MLB season may be canceled,” Jeff Passan reported on Saturday morning while also noting it’s “unclear what the threshold is.” The Cardinals’ new positive tests come one day after Rob Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark if baseball doesn’t better manage the outbreaks, the season will end.

Each Saturday morning, I don’t have a plan for Hot Clicks. I might revisit a few things from Friday or grab some links, tweets and videos people have sent throughout the week, but generally I have no firm plan and allow the weekend’s notable stories to dictate the content. This weekend, a swivel chair is dictating the content.

I dropped by The Ocho subreddit for the first time since ‘Nam and was captivated by the Kuopio Swivelympics, a swivel chair competition in Kuopio, a city in the Northern Savonia region of Finland. Each day during the postponed Tokyo Olympics, The Ocho is posting coverage from the Swivelympics, where residents compete for the most rotations on a swivel chair. Late last week, Paul employed “a far more relaxed technique than anything previously seen.” Here’s full coverage from the Kuopio Swivelympics.

Side note: This sent me down a rabbit role, which led to a video of a guy on a swivel chair...with a leaf blower strapped to himself.

