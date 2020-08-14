1. At one point during Inside the NBA on Thursday night, while bickering about championship rings, Charles Barkley said to Shaquille O'Neal, "Don't forget Kobe and Dwyane Wade carrying your fat ass."

And that was just the second-biggest dagger that Barkley hurled at Shaq during the show.

During another argument about the Blazers, Barkley pulled out a tremendous "Karen" reference on Shaq.

It doesn't matter that Barkley was the one who was actually yelling during the conversation. The way he dropped that "You better quit yelling at me, Karen," line was perfect. Ernie Johnson certainly appreciated it, too.

2. Dame Lillard, who had 42 points and 12 assists against the Nets on Thursday night, hit a three-pointer in the fourth quarter from about the midcourt line. In April, the Blazers star told TNT's Ernie Johnson that he was going to attempt a shot from midcourt this season, so you can never say Lillard isn't a man of his word.

3. This really is one of the most amazing baseball stats that's out there. SIX career three-homer games! SIX!

4. I will now say for the millionth time that baseball just needs to give viewers the natural sounds of the game and stop with all the other nonsense.

More proof came yesterday when Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg got ejected from Washington's game against the Mets while sitting in the outfield after he yelled "F---king brutal" to the home plate umpire, which was picked up by the microphones, much to the amusement of the Mets broadcasters.

5. The newest SI Media Podcast features a very fun conversation with Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt. Topics covered include Kyle's time on the Real World: Chicago and meeting Real World legend Puck, Kyle's controversial tweet from a couple of weeks ago, the one thing he's had enough of while filming GMFB from home each morning, best side characters on The Office, Hard Knocks, my Hot Clicks days and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I don't want to oversell this video, but if you've ever watched the WWE in your life, especially during the Ultimate Warrior days, you need to click play right now.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Randall Cunningham was a wizard on the field. Enjoy this play as called by the great Verne Lundquist.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram