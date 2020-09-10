The NFL Returns Tonight, but One Thing Will Be Missing From NBC's Broadcast of Texans-Chiefs: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. We have finally made it. The Chiefs and Texans will kick off the 2020 NFL season Thursday night on NBC.

After Kansas City's offense, the most exciting part of the telecast should be the "Collinsworth Slide." Sadly, though, thanks to the coronavirus, Al Michael and Cris Collinsworth will social distance in the booth, and we won't see Collinsworth slide into the frame and cozy up next to Al during the game's opening segment in which the duo set the scene for the game.

During a conference call last week, Michaels broke the devastating news that the "Collinsworth Slide" was "on hold" for now.

The slide has become a fun staple of NFL seasons, although it was more special before Al and Cris acknowledged it and got in on the action.

There's a Twitter account dedicated to the slide.

People have graded the slide.

Twitter lost its mind when Cris once slid in from the left instead of the right.

Lastly, the slide has provided us with one of the greatest fake videos to ever hit the World Wide Web.

RIP, "Collinsworth Slide." You will be missed.

2. The "Collinsworth Slide" was not discussed on the latest edition of the SI Media Podcast, but New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand and I talked about several NFL and college football media storylines for the upcoming season, including whether Tony Romo has more pressure on him after signing a monster contract, ESPN's new Monday Night Football booth, Fox shaking up its NFL crews, College GameDay going on the road but without fans and Fox's college football problem. We also touched on Thom Brennaman, Trey Wingo, Alex Rodriguez and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. The only network that will use virtual fans on NFL telecasts this season is Fox. And it will be using virtual fans for only one game this week: Bears vs. Lions.

4. The internet was ablaze the past few days after a woman revealed some personal details about Odell Beckham Jr. I'll spare you the details, but I'm sure most of you know what they are, and, for those of you who don't, they aren't hard to find.

Cut to Wednesday, when Beckham may or may not have directly addressed the story with a very amusing caption on an Instagram post. Beckham's girlfriend, Lauren Wood, and teammate Myles Garrett also got in on the fun with their replies.

5. Clean it up, Tom.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's a football day, so let's remember one of the best scenes from The Sopranos.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of the NFL kicking off Thursday night, here's five vintage minutes of Pat Summerall and John Madden.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.