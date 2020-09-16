In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: two Blazers stars thoroughly enjoyed the Clippers’ loss, Amir Garrett was thrilled to address the media after his first save and more.

No remorse

The Clippers had been trendy picks to win the 2019–20 NBA championship for about 14 months, ever since they landed Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in early July 2019. Fans salivated at the thought of an all-Los Angeles Western Conference Finals, which still would have been fun even if it took place in the NBA’s Orlando bubble. We won’t get that series, though, because the Clippers blew a 3–1 lead in their second-round series against the Nuggets and are going home after getting run out of the gym in Game 7.

The outcome was hardly in doubt throughout the fourth quarter, as Denver quickly extended its lead to as much as 20. That gave fans watching at home plenty of time to get some jokes off at the Clips’ expense. No one enjoyed seeing the Clippers choke as much as Blazers stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, though.

Lillard has a history with George, having hit a ridiculous 37-foot game-winner right in PG’s face to send the Thunder home in the first round last year and end the George-Russell Westbrook era in OKC. George called it a “bad shot” and Lillard countered by saying George played “bad defense.”

George took a bunch of bad shots in Game 7, going 4-of-16 from the field (2-of-11 from three), but none worse than this one with just over four minutes remaining that clanged off the side of the backboard.

A fan on Twitter asked Lillard for his thoughts on the brick and Dame couldn’t resist taking a jab.

Lillard has individual beef with George but the whole Blazers team has issues with the Clippers. Last month, while the league was finishing out the regular season in the bubble and Portland was fighting for a playoff spot, the Blazers lost a game on two missed free throws by Lillard. Clippers guard Patrick Beverly ate that up, shouting “Dame time!” from the sideline and later joking on Instagram that the Blazers were destined for a Cancún vacation rather than the postseason.

As the Clippers were in the process of collapsing, McCollum threw the Cancún remark right back in Beverly’s face.

McCollum really went in on the Clippers. He sent tweet after tweet having fun at their expense.

The coup de grâce was McCollum bringing up the Clippers’ vote to cancel the playoffs after the Bucks’ strike.

The NBA is at its best when two sides have a legitimate distaste for each other.

The best of SI

Ticket brokers are hurting in a big way with stands empty for the foreseeable future. ... Should the Giants consider trading Saquon Barkley? ... If the Bucks want to build a supporting cast around Giannis, Chris Paul is a perfect fit.

Around the sports world

Tiger Woods says Winged Foot, where the U.S. Open is being held this week, is one of the two hardest courses for a major. ... With the stands empty, Jon Gruden was able to hear Derek Carr use his wife’s name as an audible at the line. ... The Steelers all honored Antwon Rose Jr., a Pittsburgh teen shot in the back by a police officer in 2018, on the back of their helmets but lineman Alejandro Villanueva covered the decal with tape and wrote the name of a soldier killed in Iraq.

Every angle of Bam Adebayo’s insane block

A fantastic “Bang!” from Mike Breen here

Story of the game

Nobody has ever been as excited to address the media as Amir Garrett after his first save

The pass out of the triple-team was wild

Bad day at work for this guy

Good for them!

Don’t let Adam Gase or Joe Judge anywhere near the Yankees

Seahawks GM John Schneider broke down film of Pete Carroll at Pacific in the early ’70s

Remember when people were wondering if outbreaks would be considered a competitive advantage?

Better keep it in the short stuff

How do you miss a flight as a pro athlete?

Not sports

A man in Malaysia lost his phone and discovered a bunch of selfies of a monkey when he found it again. ... Thieves posing as truckers in Canada made off with seven hot tubs and a million dollars worth of beef. ... Thanks to toilet paper shortages, brands from other parts of the world are showing up on American shelves. ... Pepsi is coming out with a beverage you’re supposed to drink before bed to sleep better.

Congrats on having another business to ruin!

Gives me the willies

Maybe just crazy enough to work

Trailer for Season 2 of The Mandalorian

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.