ESPN's Malika Andrews has been one of the breakout stars of the NBA bubble. Andrews, 25, has written about the NBA for ESPN.com since 2018 and was selected to be one of the network’s few reporters inside the Orlando campus. When she made her sideline reporting debut for ESPN’s broadcast of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, she was believed to be the youngest person to ever land the sideline gig.

Andrews, a former newspaper reporter, had extremely little on-camera experience before being sent to the bubble but ESPN clearly believes she has the talent to succeed in that spot, and she showed why on Wednesday night.

The news that the Louisville police officers who shot Breonna Taylor five times would not be held accountable for her death reverberated across the U.S. on Wednesday, including inside the NBA campus.

During her hit on Scott Van Pelt’s late-night SportsCenter, Andrews was asked about the players’ reaction to the news. What followed was a remarkable few minutes of television, as an emotional Andrews seamlessly wove together her reporting of the news with her personal feelings as a Black woman around Taylor’s age.

“I have prided myself in being able to objective and cover these sorts of issues,” Andrews said. “But when it is so clear that the system of objectivity in journalism is so white-washed and doesn’t account for the fact that when I am walking up the hill my wonderful producer Melinda reminds me that Breonna Taylor was 26 and I am 25 and that could have been me, it is very hard to continue to go to work. And that’s what these players were feeling.”

It takes immense bravery to be so open and vulnerable on national television. It also takes incredible talent to be able to regain your composure so quickly on live TV. The fact that Andrews was willing and able to do both—and do it so well, despite not having extensive live television experience—is astounding. And she’s only 25! You’ll be seeing her on your screen for a long time to come.

Don’t misconstrue LeBron’s comments about police violence. ... No one is bringing more joy to baseball than Fernando Tatís Jr. ... The Phillies are in danger of missing the playoffs because their bullpen is an all-out disaster. ... Iowa cut four sports, apparently due to budget shortfalls related to the canceled football season. So what’s the deal now that football is back? ... The Celtics are tasked with digging themselves out of a 3–1 hole after 20-year-old Heat rookie Tyler Herro went off for 37 points off the bench.

Because of the pandemic, high school basketball games in Kentucky will start with a coin toss instead of a jump ball. ... Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are reportedly in talks to buy a low-level English soccer team. ... Gordon Hayward’s wife gave birth to their fourth child, Gordon Theodore Hayward, just hours before Game 4 and he’s already wearing Celtics gear. ... A USC commit whose parents legally dissolved their marriage so that he could play high school ball this fall in Georgia, is now having his eligibility investigated. ... Sean Payton tried to explain why he wasn’t wearing his mask properly on Monday night.

A woman in Oklahoma told police she had to poop before leading them on a high-speed chase. ... Police in Florida are looking for a man who stole cat blood from a vet. ... HBO Max is making a series centered around John Cena’s Suicide Squad character. ... A man in West Virginia rescued a missing kayaker after authorities called off the search.

