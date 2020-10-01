In a typical year, Game 1 of the NBA Finals featuring the Lakers at the Staples Center would be certain to be an A-list affair. Usual suspects like Jack Nicholson, Flea and James Goldstein would certainly be there, along with plenty of other Hollywood dignitaries. Alas, the pandemic has robbed us of that spectacle, but that doesn't mean the stars didn't show up along the screens inside the NBA bubble.

Among the esteemed guests in attendance as a virtual fan on Wednesday was former president Barack Obama, a noted basketball fan. Obama's Bulls did not quite make it to the NBA Finals, though he was logged on and dressed as a neutral observer.

Alongside the 44th president were Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce and James Worthy, among others.

This is Obama's second interaction with the NBA zeitgeist during the pandemic. He made a notable appearance during ESPN's 10-part The Last Dance documentary, which examined the Bulls' Michael Jordan dynasty. It's unclear whether Obama has a rooting interest this year, though we can keep an eye out for him at future games.