1. As they often do, the Jets once again embarrassed themselves on national television last night.

There are too many ways to describe just how they embarrassed themselves, but at the top of the list was the undisciplined Jets committing six personal fouls during the game, including a couple of roughing-the-passer fouls.

New York's dirty play led to Broncos coach Vic Fangio ordering his team (with colorful language) to skip any handshakes and hugs and get off the field immediately after the game.

This all struck a nerve with the NFL Network's Steve Smith, who went off on Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams during the postgame show.

Smith said a lot, but his best line was, “Wherever Gregg Williams goes, the nonsense follows. If it smells like a pig, looks like a pig and it's oinking, it’s a pig.”

Smith's colleague, Joe Thomas, though, was focusing on the Broncos offensive line not doing enough to protect quarterback, Brett Rypien, in a truly bizarre take. Smith, though, wasn't buying what Thomas was selling. At all.

Smith's passion, honesty and lack of patience for Thomas were refreshing to see on an NFL studio show. We need more of this.

2. Joe Buck had a great call of Sam Darnold's crazy 46-yard touchdown run on the TV side. Ian Eagle, calling the game with Ross Tucker, on Westwood One Radio, also had an outstanding call of the surreal play.

3. Jeopardy! had a category devoted to the New York Yankees last night and it was a total disaster.

4. A's outfielder Ramón Laureano was mic'd up during yesterday's playoff game against the White Sox, but that didn't stop him from dropping a hard f-bomb.

5. This week's SI Media Podcast features a great conversation with legendary NFL play-by-play man, Al Michaels.

Topics on the podcast include: why is he calling fewer games this year, calling games without fans in stands, the NFL ratings narrative, "The Collinsworth Slide," sneaking in betting references, his favorite call that is not his own, making "lest" and "farcical" part of the lexicon and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Monday will mark the 22-year anniversary of this iconic WWE moment.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Even if you've seen it already, watch Fernando Tatís Jr.'s bat flip over and over and over again today.

