Fan Outside Stadium Uses Megaphone to Shame Astros ‘Cheaters’

Shame. Shame. Shame.

The biggest disappointment of the 2020 MLB season will always be that the pandemic denied fans the opportunity to yell at the Astros for 81 road games. Imagine the signs fans would have brought, the chants they would have coordinated, the barbs they would have hurled from the front rows of the stands. Hatred toward the Astros after their sign-stealing scandal was so intense and fans were left without an effective outlet for their vitriol.

The anger would have been even more extreme in a playoff series. Instead, the Astros and Rays are playing the ALCS in an empty stadium in San Diego. But one angry fan was incredibly determined to communicate his disgust to the Houston players.

Some guy took advantage of the quiet ballpark and used a megaphone to call out individual Astros players as cheaters, according to reporters who could hear his yelling from the press box. The man was described as delivering his message “calmly,” perhaps even from the comfort of his own home.

This wasn’t the first time this year that someone used a megaphone outside a stadium to bark at the Astros, but it does appear to be the first time that the message was actually audible inside the ballpark.

When the season started, it didn’t seem like the contempt for the Astros would be as strong whenever fans are able to return to ballparks. But if people are still willing to go to such great lengths to shout at the players, maybe this will be something that follows the Astros as long as the Altuve–Correa–Springer–Bregman core remains intact.

The best of SI

How a teacher in California coaches a high school football team that plays in Alaska. ... Projecting all 60 picks in the NBA draft after the Finals. ... Positive COVID-19 tests in soccer show the dangers of playing international games during the pandemic. ... For the second year in a row, the Braves gave up double-digit runs in the first inning of a playoff game.

Around the sports world

Ole Miss joins Florida on the list of SEC teams dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. ... Conor McGregor is ending his third retirement to fight on Jan. 23. ... Cam Newton is ready to return to the Patriots after recovering from COVID-19.

11 runs in the first is a postseason record for any inning

Zamboni fire!

Randy Arozarena: also on fire

The NFL has a real problem

Good luck bringing him down

And on a school night, no less

Cool throwbacks for the Nets

“Yes, boss, we all agree you’re great”

Russell Wilson is the latest member of Madden’s “99 Club”

Ronaldo sounds like he’s recuperating just fine

A red card after the game

(He’s also the first England player to earn a red card in his first international start.)

That’s not even a complicated stat!

Not sports

An Alaska mayor resigned and a newscaster was fired after a wild scandal. ... For the second time in two months, a pilot flying into LAX reported seeing somebody on a jetpack. ... A British man got kicked out of an Uber for farting and allegedly started beating up the driver. ... Amazon is making a series based on the 1997 movie I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The Flaming Lips played a show in OKC with fans enveloped in plastic bubbles

Modernized footage of 1896 New York

A good song

