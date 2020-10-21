Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Were The Victims Of An Inside Job

1. If you've been on the Internet over the past 48 hours, you most likely saw the video of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman talking about military flyovers.

The internet, as it always does, ran with the video with no context and spun it to paint Buck and Aikman as super liberal, anti-military people.

Aikman fought back against that narrative yesterday when he addressed the controversy.

Buck will address this situation on his podcast, Daddy Issues, which comes out Thursday.

There are many things about this ridiculous story that need to be cleared up. First, it seemed pretty clear if you listened to the audio, that Buck and Aikman were goofing around and being sarcastic.

Two, and most important, they were not caught on a hot mic. This did not take place during a break in the Packers-Bucs game.

This was done before the game, during a rehearsal. That means someone who works at FOX, either in a truck or a broadcast studio, pulled the clip on purpose and then leaked it on purpose to make Buck and Aikman look bad. And the fact that one of their co-workers would leak this clip to make the broadcast duo look bad really sucks.

You can be sure Fox is doing some sort of internal investigation to find the culprit.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning and it features a conversation with Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football. Schrager talks about how the pandemic has changed his gigs with Fox NFL Kickoff and GMFB, why positive COVID-19 tests won't shut down the NFL, whether it's fair to criticize Bill Belichick, disliking the Red Zone channel, best songs of the '90s, Borat 2, must-watch TV shows and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play

3. After separating his shoulder during a home run celebration in Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday, Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger made a very smart adjustment last night after going yard against the Rays.

4. This is an excellent feature on the quirkiness of Aaron Rodgers. Yes, the Packers once ended up at a college mixer as part of an ongoing prank on a teammate.

5. This week's "Angry Runs" is particularly good.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Two days until the new Borat movie.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: During this week's SI Media Podcast with Peter Schrager (listen above), we talked about whether Andrew Luck would ever come back to the NFL. Luck hasn't been heard from since calling it a career before last season. This triggered me to look up some Andrew Luck highlights and here's a great one from his days at Stanford.

