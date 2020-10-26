Twitter Reacts to D.K. Metcalf Pulling Off the NFL Play of the Year: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. "Effort." "Hustle." "Out of nowhere." "Freaky." "Fastest man on the planet." "Unreal." "Isn't human." "Terrifying."

Those are just a few of the things people tweeted about Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and his electrifying speed when he chased down Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker after Baker intercepted Russell Wilson's pass and was headed toward the end zone for a pick-six.

Just how good was Metcalf's touchdown-saving play? Even Baker tweeted about it after the game.

Granted, it was easier for Baker to make light of being caught since the Cardinals came back to pull off a wild 37–34 overtime win, but even he had to acknowledge Metcalf's skills.

Here are some other noteworthy tweets that were sent out after Metcalf pulled off his stunning play.

2. The biggest sports moment of the weekend was the Rays' surreal Game 4 win Saturday. Two videos you should watch in case you missed them:

• The on-field video of the game-tying and game-winning runs scoring after the Brett Phillips base hit.

• Rays outfielder Hunter Renfroe mic'd up for the game.

3. The best reaction to the Rays' comeback win on Saturday may have come from Nick Swisher.

4. Baker Mayfield threw an impressive game-winning touchdown against the Bengals (which featured a great call by CBS's Spero Dedes) ...

... and then showed off even more impressive dance moves in the locker room afterward.

5. The latest SI Media Podcast features a wide-ranging conversation with Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football. Schrager talks about how the pandemic has changed his gigs with Fox NFL Kickoff and GMFB, why positive COVID-19 tests won't shut down the NFL, whether it's fair to criticize Bill Belichick, the Dolphins' turning to Tua, disliking the Red Zone channel, best songs of the '90s, entertainers we'll watch no matter what, Borat 2 and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Warning: Do not watch the video below if you haven't watched Borat Subsequent Moviefilm yet.

If you have watched it, this scene toward the end of the movie had me rolling.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of the D.K. Metcalf play, here's former Cowboys offensive lineman Larry Allen stopping a touchdown on a Troy Aikman interception with an impressive run down during a 1994 Monday Night Football game against the Saints.

