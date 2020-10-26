Metcalf Prevents Touchdown With Insane Chasedown Tackle

Cardinals safety Budda Baker appeared to have nothing but open field ahead as he attempted to return a Russell Wilson interception for a touchdown on Sunday, but there was one player on the field Baker couldn't outrun.

Baker was chased down by wide receiver D.K. Metcalf as he crossed Seattle's 10-yard line in the second quarter. And the play wasn't caused by Metcalf simply being in the right place at the right time. Metcalf started his sprint roughly 10 yards behind Baker, needing to reach 22.64 miles per hour to catch the speedy safety. If the whole wide receiver thing doesn't work, perhaps Metcalf has a future on the other side of the ball.

Metcalf's hustle saved Seattle from more than the indignity of a pick-six. Arizona failed to score on its subsequent drive after receiving possession, and the Seahawks entered halftime with a 20-14 lead.

The Ole Miss product has turned in plenty of highlight-reel plays in 2020. Metcalf entered Sunday night with 22 receptions and 496 yards in five games, adding five touchdowns. He has 12 career touchdowns since getting drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Metcalf and the Seahawks enter Sunday night leading the NFC West at 5–0. The Cardinals are 4–2 as they eye their first playoff appearance since 2015.