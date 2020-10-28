Baseball Players Went Nuts After Kevin Cash Pulled Blake Snell in Game 6

1. Fans, media members and random people across the world are always questioning moves made by a manager or coach. It's not often, though, that a slew of players within a sport will publicly call out one of their own.

But Kevin Cash's mind-boggling decision to pull Blake Snell in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night after the starting pitcher had only given up one run on two hits while striking out nine on 73 pitches in 5 1/3 innings was so hard to believe that baseball players from all over came out firing on Twitter.

Here is a sampling:

We even had a solid conspiracy theory.

And, of course, Cash's Wikipedia page got the obligatory update.

2. A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped Wednesday morning, and it features a great conversation with ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit. The college football analyst covered a ton of topics during the interview, including doing College GameDay without fans, college football getting politicized, his thoughts on social injustice, working with Brent Musburger and Lee Corso, the infamous Eminem interview, whether he’d leave college football for the NFL and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Tom Brady took to his Instagram story Tuesday to say that more people have died from suicide than COVID-19 over the past two months. He is wrong.

4. If you were on Twitter on Tuesday, you know Kim Kardashian caused a stir with this post:

The best sports-related tweet mocking Kardashian came from ESPN's Dave Pasch.

5. The Good Morning Football crew had a nice surprise for their viewers at the top of today's show.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: With Halloween a few days away, the Clemson Tigers paid homage to The Office.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: ESPN will never stop pursuing Peyton Manning to call Monday Night Football if he keeps doing stuff like this. Manning broke down a Tom Brady pass from the Bucs' win against the Packers two weeks ago and claimed that one of the quarterback's best throws that day was a mistake.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.