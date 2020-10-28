Baseball Players Went Nuts After Kevin Cash Pulled Blake Snell in Game 6

MLB players react to Kevin Cash pulling Blake Snell from World Series game - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

MLB Players Were Apoplectic Over Kevin Cash Pulling Blake Snell: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1. Fans, media members and random people across the world are always questioning moves made by a manager or coach. It's not often, though, that a slew of players within a sport will publicly call out one of their own.

But Kevin Cash's mind-boggling decision to pull Blake Snell in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night after the starting pitcher had only given up one run on two hits while striking out nine on 73 pitches in 5 1/3 innings was so hard to believe that baseball players from all over came out firing on Twitter.

Here is a sampling:

We even had a solid conspiracy theory.

And, of course, Cash's Wikipedia page got the obligatory update.

2.  A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped Wednesday morning, and it features a great conversation with ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit. The college football analyst covered a ton of topics during the interview, including doing College GameDay without fans, college football getting politicized, his thoughts on social injustice, working with Brent Musburger and Lee Corso, the infamous Eminem interview, whether he’d leave college football for the NFL and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Tom Brady took to his Instagram story Tuesday to say that more people have died from suicide than COVID-19 over the past two months. He is wrong.

4. If you were on Twitter on Tuesday, you know Kim Kardashian caused a stir with this post:

The best sports-related tweet mocking Kardashian came from ESPN's Dave Pasch.

5. The Good Morning Football crew had a nice surprise for their viewers at the top of today's show.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: With Halloween a few days away, the Clemson Tigers paid homage to The Office.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: ESPN will never stop pursuing Peyton Manning to call Monday Night Football if he keeps doing stuff like this. Manning broke down a Tom Brady pass from the Bucs' win against the Packers two weeks ago and claimed that one of the quarterback's best throws that day was a mistake.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

wisconsin-badgers-football
Play
College Football

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Canceled After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Wisconsin announced on Tuesday 12 people within the football program tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days.

coco-gauff-mailbag-upside-lead
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Which Player Has the Biggest Upside Right Now?

As the unusual 2020 tennis season nears its end, which players are poised for a big breakout next year? Plus thoughts on the GOAT race, Sam Querrey, Gael Monfils, best-of-five at the majors and more.

texans-close-facility
NFL

Texans Close Facility After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Texans are currently on their bye week before facing the Jaguars on Nov. 8.

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon was charged with DUI on Tuesday night in Denver.
Play
Video

Melvin Gordon and Darrell Henderson Top Michael Fabiano’s List of Running Backs to Start in Week 8

With four teams on a bye and a bunch of stud running backs out of action for Week 8 fantasy football players need to dive deep on their bench to find some safe running backs to start. Operating under the mantra of starting your studs, there are still some question marks around ...read more

  • 8 minutes ago
49ers
Play
Video

Fantasy Football Defense and Kickers Rankings: Week 8

When it comes to winning your fantasy football matchup, teams will gladly take all the points they can get. That includes points from Kickers and Defenses/Special Teams. Sports Illustrated’s Fantasy Footballl analyst Michal Fabiano runs through a list of Kickers and DST to start ...read more

  • 11 minutes ago
boyd thumb
Play
Video

Tyler Boyd and Travis Fulgham Headline Michael Fabiano’s List of Wide Receivers to Start in Week 8

There’s a handful of juicy match-ups for wide receivers in Week 8 but also a few to shy away from. Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano discussed which wide receivers to start or sit in your fantasy football lineup. Some of the players Fabiano talks about include Tyler Boyd, ...read more

  • 16 minutes ago
kevin-cash-blake-snell
Play
Extra Mustard

Baseball Players Went Nuts After Kevin Cash Pulled Blake Snell in Game 6

Numerous MLB players expressed shock and anger at the controversial pitching move.

mookie new
Play
MLB

Mookie Betts Is Baseball's Biggest Star

Mookie Betts proved he should be the face of baseball in winning the World Series with Dodgers.