NFL Fans Revel in Another Terrible Tom Brady Primetime Game

1. Part of what comes with the territory when you are the GOAT is that you will get beat up harder and more viciously than anyone else when you fail.

Tom Brady is learning that the hard way this season. The 43-year-old quarterback had his second awful primetime game in three weeks last night. In a 38–3 loss to the Saints in Week 9, Brady was 22-of-38 for 209 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns.

In last night's 27–24 loss to the Rams, Brady was 26-of-48 for 216 yard with two touchdowns and two picks.

One of those picks came with less than two minutes left as Tampa Bay tried to drive down the field for at least a game-tying touchdown.

To say Twitter enjoyed watching Brady throw the game away would be a gross understatement. The mocking was relentless and cutting.

2. Rams safety Jordan Fuller, who intercepted Brady to seal L.A.'s win, celebrated his big play by petting the football like a newborn baby.

3. This is easily the best "Bad Beats" segment of the year. Just insane losses across the board, perfectly summed up by SVP and Stanford Steve.

4. Jeopardy! announced the show will go on after the passing of Alex Trebek. Former champion Ken Jennings will be the the first guest host when the show resumes production.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Office sums up Thanksgiving with the family.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Just a reminder as we approach Thanksgiving: NFL refs have always been terrible.

