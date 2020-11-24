NFL Fans Revel in Another Terrible Tom Brady Primetime Game

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NFL Fans Celebrate Tom Brady's Primetime Woes: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1. Part of what comes with the territory when you are the GOAT is that you will get beat up harder and more viciously than anyone else when you fail.

Tom Brady is learning that the hard way this season. The 43-year-old quarterback had his second awful primetime game in three weeks last night. In a 38–3 loss to the Saints in Week 9, Brady was 22-of-38 for 209 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns.

In last night's 27–24 loss to the Rams, Brady was 26-of-48 for 216 yard with two touchdowns and two picks.

One of those picks came with less than two minutes left as Tampa Bay tried to drive down the field for at least a game-tying touchdown.

To say Twitter enjoyed watching Brady throw the game away would be a gross understatement. The mocking was relentless and cutting.

2. Rams safety Jordan Fuller, who intercepted Brady to seal L.A.'s win, celebrated his big play by petting the football like a newborn baby. 

3. This is easily the best "Bad Beats" segment of the year. Just insane losses across the board, perfectly summed up by SVP and Stanford Steve.

4. Jeopardy! announced the show will go on after the passing of Alex Trebek. Former champion Ken Jennings will be the the first guest host when the show resumes production.

5. A new SI Media Podcast will drop this afternoon with New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand. If you haven't listened to last week's show with The Undertaker, do it now!

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

Or you can watch the podcast on YouTube.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Office sums up Thanksgiving with the family.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Just a reminder as we approach Thanksgiving: NFL refs have always been terrible.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

mets-celebrate
Play
MLB

How the Mets Can Transform Into Instant Contenders

With deeper pockets than ever before, New York can shop in the gourmet section this winter to create a path to October.

NBAFA-PREVIEW-1
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency Report Cards: Which Teams Earned High Marks?

So which teams made a leap and which teams regressed over the last week? The Crossover hands out NBA free agency grades for every team.

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Fans Revel in Another Terrible Tom Brady Primetime Game

Twitter unloaded on Tom Brady after a game-ending interception against the Rams.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy before a came
Play
Extra Mustard

McCarthy Bashed Watermelons With Sledgehammer to Fire Up Team

Mike McCarthy turned to the comedic stylings of ’80s prop comic Gallagher to reverse the Cowboys’ losing streak.

marshawn-lynch-seahawks-turkey
Extra Mustard

Marshawn Lynch Donates 200 Turkeys to Hawaii Residents

Lynch handed out 200 turkeys in an event sponsored by Fam 1st Family Foundation.

Rays' Charlie Morton pitches ALDS Game 3 vs. Astros
MLB

Charlie Morton Signs One-Year, $15M Deal With Braves

The Rays declined Morton's $15 million club option last month, making him a free agent.

Ravens Marquise Brown
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Fantasy Football Droppables: I Left My Heart in Hollywood

Here is a list of players you can safely cut ties with ahead of Week 12.

dCOVetienne_HZ
Play
Boxing

Clifford Etienne, in Prison For Life, Would Like to Paint You a Picture

Mike Tyson is back in the ring. But the fighter he flattened 17 years ago is locked away for 100-plus years, trying to draw up a next new plan.