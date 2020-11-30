Baker Mayfield Rips Lying, Skim Milk and Lying Skim Milk

Baker Mayfield Has One of the Best Takes on Milk That You'll Ever Hear: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. The Browns beat the Jaguars on Sunday to improve to 8–3, but Baker Mayfield was hardly satisfied.

In his postgame comments following the 27–25 victory, the quarterback expressed frustration with missing some throws.

While doing so, he verbally assaulted skim milk, and it was wonderful.

Skim milk is vile, and Mayfield's words were refreshing and important.

"I really feel like we left a lot of points on the board," he said. "I truly do. There was a ton of missed opportunities from my perspective. A lot of missed throws. There's two things I hate more than missing throws and it's lying and skim milk, and skim milk is just water lying about being milk. So gotta make those throws."

As I just finished writing that Baker should be applauded for pointing this out, I saw this is actually a Park and Rec reference.

So now I'll just thank Baker for bringing this take to light for those of us who didn't watch Parks and Rec.

2. The NFL announced Monday the flex scheduling games for Saturday, Dec. 26.

NFL Network will air Bucs at Lions at 1 p.m. ET and Dolphins at Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Because the league hates its fans, Cardinals-49ers will air at 4:30 p.m. ET ONLY on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. No regular TV except in the Arizona and San Francisco home markets.

I'm old. I want to watch the game on my TV. I don't want to stream, I don't want to use an Amazon Fire Stick, I don't want to cast it to my TV. I just want to put it on my television, hit the "4" button on my remote and get the game. I want to be able to flip channels during the game, I want to change the channel during commercials, and I want to be able to hit the 10-second rewind button on my remote to watch a replay.

I know, I know. Get off my lawn, you're a boomer, this is the future, yadda, yadda, yadda.

But guess what? I still want to watch the game on regular television instead of streaming it and when I can't, I'm going to complain about it.

3. Since I'm complaining about the NFL, allow me to get one more thing off my chest. CBS—locally here in New York, and in other parts of the country as well—missed the first few minutes of the Chiefs-Bucs game because it was busy showing the end of the Titans-Colts game, which was a game that was 45–26 and featured a bunch of kneel downs. CBS stuck with that game, which was over, and then showed a slew of commercials before finally getting to K.C.-T.B. When the network finally decided to show us the best game of the day, the Chiefs were already inside the Bucs' 10-yard line, but we had no idea how they got there.

Just a brutal job by CBS.

4. Still trying to figure out who had worse clock management this weekend: the Chargers at the end of their loss to the Bills on Sunday or Syracuse against N.C. State on Saturday.

The Chargers' offensive line went into pass protection, while quarterback Justin Herbert was trying to run a QB sneak.

Meanwhile, the Orange quarterback spiked the ball on fourth down, which sealed Syracuse's loss to N.C. State.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Vin Scully turned 93 years old Sunday. His 1990 appearance on Late Night With David Letterman is a good watch.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Thirty-three years ago today, Bo Jackson had one of the greatest touchdown runs that we've ever seen on Monday Night Football.

