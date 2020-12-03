Cris Collinsworth Apologizes for Controversial On-Air Comments

Cris Collinsworth Apologizes for Saying He Was 'Blown Away' by Football Questions From 'Even the Ladies': TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. NBC's Cris Collinsworth has offered a mea culpa after making a head-scratching comment during Wednesday's Ravens-Steelers game.

The Sunday Night Football analyst was talking how passionate Steelers fans were when he said, "In particular, the ladies that I met. They had really specific questions about the game. I'm like, 'Wow.' You're just blown away by how strong the fans are here in this town."

Collinsworth singling out "ladies" instantly generated backlash on social media, with many people pointing out that it shouldn't surprise anyone that women are knowledgeable about the NFL—or any sport, for that matter.

A few hours after the game ended, Collinsworth addressed the controversy and issued an apology the insulting remarks.

2. A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped late Wednesday night with Chris Long. The Super Bowl champion, who now hosts the Amazon Prime pregame show on Thursday nights and the Green Light podcast three days a week, shared his insight into what NFL players are going through this season while trying to play through a pandemic.

Long also talks about what's going on with Tom Brady and the Bucs and why he thinks people shouldn't sleep on the Packers.

Non-football topics Chris and I discussed include our hatred of shaving, UGGs, celebrity-scented candles, the funniest TV/movie death/funeral scenes and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

Or you can watch the podcast on YouTube.

3. We need more honesty like this from NFL head coaches.

4. Anyone else surprised that casino revenue in Las Vegas is down only 36% this year? I expected that number to be much higher.

5. It's giveaway time. Easton Baseball has relaunched its "Green Easton" bat, and they are providing one for a Traina Thoughts reader.

The first person to email me (Jimmy.Traina@si.com) the correct answer to these two questions wins the Green Easton bad. You have to email me the answer. Do not send it via Twitter, Instagram, etc.

• On this week's SI Media Podcast, Chris Long said he expected Mark Sanchez, after his football career, to be doing commercials for what?

• On the same podcast, Long cited which TV show as having the funniest funeral scene?

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: As I've said, funniest TV/movies death/funeral scenes was a topic on this week's SI Media Podcast with Chris Long. Some of my Twitter followers passed along their favorites, and I need to shout out Sean Malone for this one.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Barry Sanders won the Heisman Trophy on this date in 1988. We've all seen Sanders' Lions highlights many times, but did you all know that he once had a 100-yard kickoff return during his Heisman season at Oklahoma State?

