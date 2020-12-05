Tough Times for Tom

Tom Brady earned just $231,5000 as a seventh-round rookie with the New England Patriots in 2000. Twenty years and six Super Bowl rings later, Brady has a $25 million salary and more than $260 million in career earnings, just a shade below Drew Brees for the most career earnings in NFL history.

Off the field, Brady has banked hundreds of millions in endorsement deals and other business ventures through his company, TB12, and has an estimated net worth of $200 million. As millions of Americans struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady is struggling, too, and needed a high six-figure loan from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). On Friday, Sawyer Jackett, a senior advisor to former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, reported TB12 received a PPP loan of $960,855. The news of Brady’s PPP loan broke in July but the amount wasn’t listed until now.

Meanwhile, about 50% of small businesses who applied for assistance were not approved for a PPP loan.

Disregard for Safety

Michigan beat Stanford in the first-ever Rose Bowl, a 49–0 blowout at Tournament Park, where the first eight Rose Bowls were played (1902, 1916–22), before The Rose Bowl was finished in 1922 and hosted its first Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1923.

In the seventh-ever Rose Bowl at The Rose Bowl, Georgia Tech and Cal were tied, 0–0, midway through the second quarter when Yellow Jackets quarterback John “Stumpy” Thomason fumbled at his own 30-yard line. Cal’s Roy Riegels recovered the fumble at the 28 and, after a spin to avoid Georgia Tech players, ran 69 yards in the opposite direction, where an army of teammates and Georgia Tech players tackled him at the three-yard line.

''I was running toward the sidelines when I picked up the ball,'' Riegels told the AP. ''I started to turn to my left toward Tech's goal. Somebody shoved me and I bounded right off into a tackler. In pivoting to get away from him, I completely lost my bearings.''

Uninterested in running plays from the shadow of their own end zone, Cal attempted a punt, which Georgia Tech blocked and recovered for a safety. Each team later scored a touchdown and the final score was 8–7, a one-point Georgia Tech win. If Riegels, an All-American center who was later inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame, hadn’t been tackled, it would’ve been the longest safety in college football history and Levi Lewis’ 31-yard and 35-yard safeties would’ve paled in comparison.

Leading App State, 24–19, midway through the fourth quarter on Friday night, Louisiana faced fourth-and-5 from their own 31-yard line. After three botched snaps from Paul Boudreaux, head coach Billy Napier refused to punt. Instead, Lewis ran 31 yards into their own end zone. Four minutes later, Lewis did it again, recording a 35-yard safety that trimmed the Ragin Cajuns’ lead to three points with under two minutes remaining:

App State missed a field goal on their next possession, giving Louisiana a 24-21 win. As far as I can tell from FBS record books and accounts of bizarre safeties, the 35-yard dash is the longest safety in college football history. Ping me on Twitter if you know otherwise.

Odds & Ends

