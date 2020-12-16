Scott Boras’s Annual Metaphor Festival Didn’t Disappoint

Boras was up to his old tricks

Every December, MLB super agent Scott Boras holds a press conference at the winter meetings that garners the attention of every reporter in attendance. That’s partly because Boras represents the biggest names in baseball and media members want updates on their free agency negotiations, but it’s also because they want to know what ridiculous collection of words will come out of Boras’s mouth next.

Boras’s annual audience with the press has become notorious for his tendency to speak in elaborate metaphors. In 2016, he talked a bunch about boats and the ocean. In 2018, he invoked race cars in the chase for Bryce Harper. It’s not just at the winter meetings, either. Over the summer, Boras told Tom Verducci that MLB’s new playoff TV contract was a “rectal thermometer.”

The winter meetings have gone virtual this year, so there was no big group of reporters to crowd around Boras as he doled out little pearls of wisdom but the press conference went ahead on Zoom and he didn’t disappoint.

New Mets catcher James McCann became a “Big Mac.”

Mets GM Jared Porter was also compared to a cut of beef.

Mets owner Steve Cohen was praised for his big cojones, or as they (don’t) say in New York, “big apples.”

Angels GM Perry Minasian became an old TV detective.

Jackie Bradley Jr. became a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

The Cubs’ front office became a kitchen.

Chicago’s NL club is also a cake and a boat.

There was something about a 60-game season being a side street versus the freeway of a full 162-game slate.

He has to have a team of writers coming up with this stuff for him, right? At the very least, there’s no way he’s coming up with this stuff off the top of his head. He has to be sitting there with a stack of index cards for all 30 teams, waiting to drop his line about how the Rockies need one big piece to reach the top of the competitive mountain, or whatever.

From the NBA preview issue of the magazine, here is Rohan Nadkarni's profile of Jimmy Butler. ... Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new precedent for superstars in re-upping with the Bucks. ... Cleveland shouldn't wait to change its nickname if the franchise already decided it was unacceptable. ... Inside the retired life of Steve Spurrier.

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez hopes to return to practice this week, just two weeks after having a cancerous tumor removed. ... Chris Spielman is leaving Fox Sports to join the Lions' front office. ... The MLB season could be pushed back so that everyone involved can get the coronavirus vaccine before it starts. ... Manny Ramirez has signed on to play in the Australian Baseball League—at age 48.

Is James Harden out of shape or is that just an unflattering angle?

He wasn’t exactly giving max effort, either

This was vintage Harden, though

Giannis reacts to his new deal

A season-ending injury in a preseason game is a really tough break

The NFL playoffs. On Nickelodeon.

It’s almost time for real buzzer beaters

Lamar Jackson better not cramp up again

That’s not good

Nifty footwork here

Not sports

A Scottish man bought a jet ski, rode it four hours across the Irish Sea to the Isle of Man to see his girlfriend and was arrested for violating the island’s coronavirus restrictions. ... Two days after beginning filming on Jackass 4, Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O have already been hospitalized. ... The world’s largest iceberg, about the size of Luxembourg, is on a collision course with an island home to many seals and penguins. ... A new species of dinosaur discovered in Brazil apparently had ribbon-like structures protruding from its shoulders. ... MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife, has donated $4 billion to charity over the past four months.

Sure, “banana”

That’s dedication

A good song

