Knicks Endure Jersey Snafu That Could Only Happen to Them

Knicks' Reggie Bullock Has Jersey Snafu That Could Only Happen to the Knicks

The 2020-21 NBA season is still in its infant stages, and it's clear that some logistics are still rounding into form. Some teams take longer than others to find their groove, which inevitably brings us to the Knicks.

Playing against the 76ers on Saturday, wing Reggie Bullock took the court sporting his usual No. 25 jersey—at least from one angle. The front of Bullock's jersey was accurate, but the number on the back was actually No. 23, which is worn by center Mitchell Robinson. Unsurprisingly, this led to some on-court confusion.

Bullock and Robinson were each on the team last season, and wore Nos. 25 and 23, respectively. The two are at opposite ends of the Knicks' roster alphabetically, though if the Knicks' equipment staff applies numbers and letters to jerseys numerically, the two are sequential, which might explain how a mixup like this can happen.

Making a spelling error on a jersey must be high on the list of an equipment manager's worst nightmares, though having different numbers appear on the same jersey is a new kind of blunder that you just don't see too often. That's the beauty of the Knicks—night after night, season after season, they find new ways to surprise you.

