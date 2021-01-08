Josh Allen Is Ready to Jump Through Burning Tables If Bills Win Super Bowl

Josh Allen Is Ready to Jump Through a Burning Table If the Bills Win the Super Bowl: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. I don't have a favorite football team, so every year I adopt a team or two. I've been on the Chiefs' bandwagon for a while, but they didn't cover a lot of spreads this year and cost me a lot of money, so I've jumped ship and am now pulling hard for the Bills to win the Super Bowl. (I also love their value at +700 to win the Lombardi Trophy.)

The main reason I've become a Bills backer is Josh Allen. He's entertaining on the field and likable off of it, which brings me to two great videos.

First, we have Allen and his teammates dancing up a storm at practice Thursday to the M.C. Hammer 1990 classic "U Can't Touch This."

Second, we have Allen telling SiriusXM's Adam Schein he isn't ready to just jump through one table if the Bills win the Super Bowl. No, no. One table is not good enough for Allen. He told Schein it's going to be "tables." Plural. And Allen isn't stopping there. After stating his desire to jump through multiple tables, he said, "And light them on fire. Let's do it."

Unless you're a fan of one of the other teams in the postseason, how could you not be on the Buffalo bandwagon right now?

2. Here's a cool graphic from Fanatics detailing the top-selling NFL jerseys for each week of the regular season.

3. NBC's Cris Collinsworth was the answer to a Jeopardy! question Thursday night, but, as he acknowledged on Twitter, the moment wasn't as flattering as it could have been.

Here is the video of the clue (and lack of answer).

4. Ohio State is ecstatic Michigan gave Jim Harbaugh a five-year contract extension.

5. This week's SI Media Podcast was recorded Wednesday afternoon, before the disturbing events at the U.S. Capitol.

The episode features interviews with New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand and reporter Armen Keteyian, who is an executive producer on HBO's upcoming Tiger Woods documentary, which I reviewed in Thursday's Traina Thoughts.

Topics I discussed with Marchand include Boomer Esiason filling in for Tony Romo, an update on Jim Nantz's contract situation with CBS, a problem for Fox's college football pregame show, Tom Rinaldi leaving ESPN for Fox, ESPN getting fooled by a fake Adam Schefter story and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The first part of HBO's two-part documentary, Tiger, will air this Sunday at 9 p.m. I reviewed the doc earlier this week and discussed it in depth with executive producer Armen Keteyian on this week's SI Media Podcast.

As I told Keteyian, one of my all-time favorite videos in the history of the internet, which I posted numerous times during my days writing Hot Clicks, is the Taiwanese animated reenactment of the night Elin Nordegren busted her then-husband Tiger for cheating. So, so good.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Ten years ago today.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.