NY Post's Andrew Marchand & Armen Keteyian on HBO's Tiger Woods Doc | SI Media Podcast

Episode 328 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" features two interviews. First up is "New York Post" sports media reporter, Andrew Marchand. Marchand and Jimmy Traina talk about the latest sports media news topics including Tom Rinaldi leaving ESPN for FOX, what's going on with Tony Romo, Jim Nantz's contract status, ESPN getting fooled by a fake Adam Schefter story, a potential problem for FOX's college football pregame show, the future of NFL broadcasts and much more.

Following Marchand, reporter Armen Keteyian joins the show to talk about HBO's upcoming two-part docuseries on Tiger Woods. Keteyian, who serves as an executive producer of "Tiger," goes in-depth on all things Woods, from his rise to the most dominating golfer on earth to various scandals to his comeback win at the 2019 Masters.