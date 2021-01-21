SI.com
Sports World Gets in on the Bernie Sanders Memes: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Updated:
Original:

1. With all due respect to the sports world, Wednesday was all about the inauguration of Joe Biden.

And while the inauguration of Joe Biden should’ve been about Joe Biden, it was not. If you were online Wednesday, you know the day was dominated by Bernie Sanders memes. From the second the Vermont senator showed up to the festivities looking like this, Twitter turned into a meme bonanza.

The memes went to another level, though, when Sanders took a seat, arms folded, massive mittens on full display. Here are some of the best I saw from the sports world and beyond.

Lastly, if you’d like to have some fun with the Bernie meme, one Twitter user has come through for all of us.

2. This one is so good it gets its own item.  

3. While everyone was making Bernie Sanders memes on Wednesday, I was recording this week's SI Media Podcast with Andrew Siciliano.

The host of DirecTV's popular RedZone channel talks about the biggest changes he's seen with the show over the 16 years it's been on the air, what it was like for him to miss Week 6 of the 2020 season because of a false positive COVID-19 test, why he couldn't watch RedZone that day, why he likes the unbalanced schedule between 1 p.m. ET games and 4:25 p.m. ET games, what the end of the regular season is like for him, which NFL player he'd like to see as the subject of a Last Dance–esque documentary, why he thinks sports programs should not cover pro wrestling, his desire to cover politics in a RedZone way and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the podcast on YouTube.

4. Wednesday truly was a historic day. The Sixers' Joel Embiid and the Celtics' Daniel Theis gave us the rare DOUBLE FLOP!

5. Some of you will see these photos and think, "That's so cool." I see these photos and think, "How annoying must this guy's family be that he'd give up heat and a big TV to watch the game in peace?"

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: America has inaugurations. The Sopranos had initiations.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Before watching the Bills face the Chiefs in the AFC title game Sunday, everyone should remember the greatest comeback in NFL history. As a side note: How great was NBC's Charlie Jones during this game?

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram

