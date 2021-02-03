Evaluating the CDC Recommendations for Super Bowl Parties

1. You may have seen some headlines this week about the CDC urging people not to cheer at their Super Bowl parties this Sunday when the Chiefs face the Bucs. Obviously, that sounded like advice out of a comedy sketch, so I checked out the CDC website to make sure that recommendation was accurate.

It was. And alongside that tip were a handful of other guidelines to follow if you are going to the Super Bowl, if you are having a LARGE party or if you are going to a venue to watch the game.

I don’t understand why people just can’t stay home and watch the game, since that could help us bring down COVID-19 numbers, but sadly, we are a selfish society. And please don’t email me or send me a tweet about their “freedoms” and “rights” and “not to live in fear.” You sound ridiculous.

Anyway, here are all the recommendations the CDC has suggested if you are going to be in a large crowd watching the Super Bowl. Let’s see how reasonable or unreasonable they are.

• Call the venue to ensure that they have steps in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

I imagine very few people will do this.

• Follow signage at the venue to allow for social distancing.

Very reasonable request.

• Arrive at the venue early to avoid crowding and congested areas.

You should do this even when there isn't a pandemic.

• Avoid using restroom facilities or concession areas at high-traffic times, such as halftime or immediately at the end of the event.

This is a tough one. When you gotta go, you gotta go. Having said that, there are few things more disgusting than public bathrooms. But yes, you should definitely try to plan your bathroom trips to avoid crowds, pandemic or not.

• Avoid chanting or cheering. Stomp, clap, or bring handheld noisemakers instead.

A totally unreasonable request. And while I’d never go to a Super Bowl party during a pandemic, if I did, I’d immediately leave when I saw someone show up with noisemakers.

• Wear masks at all times.

Yes, absolutely.

• Use touchless payment methods at the venue when available.

Very fair.

• Limit alcohol consumption. Consuming alcohol may make you less likely to follow COVID-19 safety measures.

You simply can’t ask people to limit alcohol consumption during a pandemic. How else are they supposed to get through it?

• Minimize the time you spend in the restaurant, bar or concession area. The longer you stay, the more you increase your risk.

Sounds reasonable.

All in all, the CDC isn’t asking for fans to do very many wild things, minus the no cheering/screaming. But it would still be nice if everyone just did the right thing and avoided a large gathering entirely.

2. In honor of Super Bowl week, I had Erin Andrews from Fox Sports and Kyle Brandt from NFL Network's Good Morning Football join me for a roundtable conversation on this week's SI Media Podcast.

Andrews explains why this week is like Christmas, while Brandt explains why this week is a drag. The duo also talks about how weird it is to not be in Tampa for the Big Game, and Tom Brady looking younger than ever. We also discuss the best halftime shows of all time, who we'd want to see perform at halftime of next year's Super Bowl, some of the fun prop bets being offered on the game and whether the Super Bowl should be played on Saturday or the Sunday of President's Day weekend. Other topics covered include boy bands, favorite alcoholic beverages, reality shows and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the podcast on YouTube.

3. I watched Season 1 of Ted Lasso on Apple TV last week and liked it a lot.

Even more impressive than the show was Jason Sudeikis's performance, so I was happy to see him get a Golden Globe nomination this morning.

4. Can we please not elect sports figures to government in any way, shape or form?

5. I got a kick out of this Aaron Rodgers Instagram post because the first sentence of the caption does not come close to matching the photo.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is a good day because we have the trailer for Coming to America 2.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: It was a good day for Patriots haters 13 years ago today.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram