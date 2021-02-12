Warriors Rookie Knew There Was No Way Steph Would Miss This

Celebrate as early as you want when Steph is that wide open

Stephen Curry was on fire in Thursday night’s win over the Magic: 40 points on 14-of-26 shooting (10-of-19 from three), eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. It was the kind of performance that he’s been having all season, and has found him in the MVP discussion.

He was feeling it, and his teammates knew it. Check out rookie Juan Toscano-Anderson’s assist to Curry in the fourth quarter. Andrew Wiggins found Toscano-Anderson on the wing in transition and he spotted Steph all by himself on the other side of the floor. Before the ball even hit Curry’s hands, Toscano-Anderson turned around and started celebrating. The apex of his big windmill motion coincided perfectly with Curry’s release. He turned around to watch the ball go through the net, but probably more to marvel at Curry’s accuracy than to make sure it actually went in.

Toscano-Anderson has never played with a guy like Curry. (Well, nobody except for Steph’s teammates has played with a guy like him, but Toscano-Anderson hasn’t played with anybody even remotely in Steph’s zone.) After going undrafted out of Marquette in 2015, he played a few years in Mexico and Venezuela before catching on with the Warriors’ G League affiliate last season. Now he’s worked his way into the starting lineup and he’s enjoying every minute of it.

“A little exciting, but you can do those things when you’re playing with the best shooter in the world,” Toscano-Anderson told reporters. “I’m super confident in him shooting the ball, obviously. It’s kind of like every time he shoots the ball, you expect it to go in. Maybe two plays later he missed one and I told him he owes me an assist for that.”

Steph was so locked in that he made one last ridiculous shot after the buzzer ended.

Of course Toscano-Anderson was going to celebrate early when the guy he was passing to is capable of stuff like that.

The Nets are only going to go as far as Kyrie Irving takes them. ... MLB has a new problem to contend with: drones. ... The Andrew Benintendi trade shows that the Red Sox are trying to emulate what the Rays do.

Urban Meyer defended hiring a strength coach who was ousted by Iowa after racism allegations. ... Matthew Stafford detailed all the injuries he played through this season, but said he never talked about it because the people of Detroit are going through worse. ... Valparaiso is getting rid of its Crusaders nickname because it’s been embraced by hate groups. ... An NAIA school in Virginia was forced to forfeit a basketball game after suspending a bunch of players for kneeling during the anthem. ... The Iona men’s basketball team is set to play its first game in 51 days after a series of COVID-19 issues.

“That little cut’s not going to keep me from being out there with my teammates,” Kanter said after the game

Every single coronavirus particle in the world could fit in a Coke can. ... Astronomers have found a “Benjamin Button” galaxy that looks much older than it actually is. ... A sequel to the 1997 Nicholas Cage–John Travolta movie Face/Off is in the works.

