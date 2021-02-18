Check Out Buster Posey's Creative Offseason Throwing Program

SI.com
EXTRA MUSTARD
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
SI Insider: MLB Should Make One More Tweak to its Extra Innings Rules for This Season
SI Insider: MLB Should Make One More Tweak to its Extra Innings Rules for This Season

Buster Posey Gets Creative With Offseason Throwing Program

Author:
Publish date:

It's been nearly 17 months since Buster Posey last appeared in a Major League Baseball game. The 33-year-old former MVP and three-time World Series champion opted out of the 2020 season after he and his wife, Kristen, adopted twin girls in the summer.

Entering his 12th big-league campaign, Posey has taken an alternative approach to get his arm ready for the rigors of a 162-game season—and his baby girls are playing a key role in that process.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday at the Giants' spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., Posey detailed how he's been working diaper-changing time into his throwing program. Posey's 9-year-old son Lee is not particularly fond of participating in the process, so Posey has used Lee's aversion to used diapers as an opportunity to practice throwing at moving targets.

"[My son] is not so much on changing diapers. The fun thing with him is I'll change a diaper from a baby and ball it up real tight," Posey said. "He knows I'm about to fire it at him, so he'll go running. I've been keeping my arm in shape that way by firing diapers at him."

Lee was unavailable for comment on how he felt about the exercise, but that didn't stop Posey from elaborating on how he approaches his latest training tactic.

"You have to really make sure that you have the right weight of the diaper," Posey said. "Depending on how well [the twins] have been feeding, that plays a lot into my accuracy if it's equivalent to the weight of a baseball. You take all of that into account, the type of formula they've gotten, if they're eating baby food or not. Yeah, I've been pretty accurate."

Statcast data only goes back to 2015, but Posey has improved his pop time to second base from 2.07 seconds in 2015 to 2.0 seconds in 2019. His pop time to third base has improved each year since 2015.

It's unclear how much more similar MLB's newly-deadened ball will be compared to a soiled diaper, so Posey's early season performance will be something to monitor. Posey is in the final year of his contract, though the Giants have a team option for 2022. If his new training methods pay dividends, perhaps another contract extension is in order.

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 28, 2020; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow stands at the plate in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
Play
MLB

Tim Tebow Retires From Pro Baseball

Tim Tebow entered the Mets organization after his NFL career ended, and he made it to Triple A in 2019.

Giants catcher Buster Posey plays against the Diamondbacks on June 30, 2019.
Play
Extra Mustard

Check Out Buster Posey's Creative Offseason Throwing Program

After adopting twin girls and sitting out the 2020 season, Giants catcher Buster Posey has taken an alternative route toward getting his arm in shape for the 2021 campaign.

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams will meet in the Australian Open semi-final round.
Play
Tennis

How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka

Find out how to watch the Australian Open semi-final match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

lamelo-ball-hornets-passing
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Open Floor Podcast: Anthem Outcry, LaMelo Mania, All-Star Events

The Mavericks lose the anthem, LaMelo Ball makes the most of his new starting job and the latest on the upcoming All-Star weekend.

Manchester City beats Everton in the Premier League
Play
Soccer

Man City Opens Up 10-Point Lead in Premier League Race

Pep Guardiola's side inches closer to another title after taking all three points off Everton.

edge-wwe-royal-rumble-win
Play
Wrestling

Edge Grateful for Chance to Main-Event ‘WrestleMania’

“I’ve been pinching myself for the past year,” Edge says after coming back from what was believed to be a career-ending injury.

Juventus-Porto-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

Porto Scores Early in Each Half to Top Juve in UCL Last 16

Juventus scored late to open the door for a comeback in the second leg in Turin next month.

Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland beat Sevilla in Champions League
Play
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund Hits a Pivotal Moment

Despite a UCL win at Sevilla, Dortmund has work to do to not only stay in this season's competition, but ensure it has a place in next season's, too.