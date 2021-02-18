Steph Hits Two Ridiculous Threes to Seal Warriors’ Comeback

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Stephen Curry comes up in the clutch, Doc Rivers’s funny interaction with a reporter and more.

Vintage Steph

The NBA is more fun when Stephen Curry is at the top of his game, and boy, is he killing it right now.

The Warriors are under-manned right now, being forced to play small ball all game long due to the absence of centers James Wiseman and Kevon Looney, but they’re 5–3 in the eight games those guys have missed thanks in large part to the stellar play of Curry and Draymond Green. (Curry is averaging 34.6 points per game on 54.7% shooting over those eight.)

Green missed Wednesday night’s game against the Heat with a sore ankle, so more of the burden fell on Curry—and he stepped up (25 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds). So did Kent Bazemore, who led all scorers with 26 points off the bench. The Warriors never led in regulation and trailed by 14 with 6:40 left in the fourth, but a Bazemore layup tied the game with under a minute to play and gave Golden State a chance to win in overtime.

That was all a prelude to two vintage Steph Curry plays.

The first came with 1:15 left in the extra period, when Curry, after getting sandwiched between Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson, drilled a contested three to give the Warriors a 112–109 lead.

Two possessions later, Curry put the game on ice with an equally absurd shot. This time, he was isolated on Nunn, who did a good-but-not-good-enough job of staying in front of Curry, who was able to bury another three.

What makes Curry the most entertaining player in the NBA isn’t just his ability to hit impressive shots like that, but the confidence he has to take them when the game is on the line.

When and where will Carson Wentz be traded? ... Grading the James Harden trade, one month after the move. ... The 2021 American League race is really just the Yankees, the White Sox and everybody else. ... The Celtics need to make a move at the trade deadline to address their lack of depth.

Serena Williams got emotional when asked about her future after losing to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semis. ... Ben Roethlisberger said he wants to be back with the Steelers but GM Kevin Colbert isn’t so sure. ... Joe Buck commented on how some outlets covered the drinking-in-the-booth story. ... Tim Tebow is hanging it up after five seasons in the minors.

