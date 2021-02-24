Randle Gets Surprise From Mom After First All-Star Nod

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: a special surprise for Julius Randle, Luka Doncic comes up in the clutch and more.

He looked so happy

Knicks forward Julius Randle got a special surprise during Tuesday’s game against the Warriors: a video message from his mom.

Earlier in the evening, Randle was named to the All-Star team for the first time. He must have been feeling pretty great after he addressed the crowd and was greeted by chants of “MVP.” (Hey, it was the first time fans were allowed in the Garden since March, so you can forgive them for getting a little carried away.)

Randle’s night got even better during a timeout in the first half, when a message from his mom started playing on the arena’s video board. He had a big grin on his face as he listened to her congratulate him on his All-Star nod.

Randle said after the game that he appreciated the gesture, especially because this past year has been particularly tough on his mom.

“That was crazy how that got hooked up and they set that up,” Randle told reporters. “It was definitely amazing. Throughout the course of this past year, it’s definitely been tough on all of us. But my mother, she hasn’t been able to leave the house; she’s a diabetic. We’ve been extra cautious with her.”

“I know this was a special night for her as well,” Randle added. “She’s been there every step of the way seeing all of the work I put in. It was amazing just to see how happy she was congratulating me.”

Zach LaVine got a nice surprise from the Bulls, too

Back-to-back absurd shots by Luka to win the game

“Ask your question again, I was listening to your accent”

Gotta love a bicycle kick

Nelson Cruz wearing Miguel Sanó’s pants

He’s 37 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2016

Busted!

2021 spring training risk: the mask tan

Aaron Judge got new teeth over the offseason

Bartolo’s offseason softball games are a joy

It looks like a duck

What are you gonna do? Not push the button?

Timelapse of ice breaking up off of Chicago

You’ve seen RoboCop, but what about RollerCop?

A good song

