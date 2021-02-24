Randle Gets Surprise From Mom After First All-Star Nod

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks Revitalize New York Basketball
Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks Revitalize New York Basketball

Knicks’ Julius Randle Gets Surprise Video Message From His Mom After First All-Star Selection

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: a special surprise for Julius Randle, Luka Doncic comes up in the clutch and more.
Author:
Publish date:

He looked so happy

Knicks forward Julius Randle got a special surprise during Tuesday’s game against the Warriors: a video message from his mom.

Earlier in the evening, Randle was named to the All-Star team for the first time. He must have been feeling pretty great after he addressed the crowd and was greeted by chants of “MVP.” (Hey, it was the first time fans were allowed in the Garden since March, so you can forgive them for getting a little carried away.)

Randle’s night got even better during a timeout in the first half, when a message from his mom started playing on the arena’s video board. He had a big grin on his face as he listened to her congratulate him on his All-Star nod.

Randle said after the game that he appreciated the gesture, especially because this past year has been particularly tough on his mom.

“That was crazy how that got hooked up and they set that up,” Randle told reporters. “It was definitely amazing. Throughout the course of this past year, it’s definitely been tough on all of us. But my mother, she hasn’t been able to leave the house; she’s a diabetic. We’ve been extra cautious with her.”

“I know this was a special night for her as well,” Randle added. “She’s been there every step of the way seeing all of the work I put in. It was amazing just to see how happy she was congratulating me.”

The best of SI

There’s a lot we don’t know about Tiger Woods’s car crash, and it’s OK to worry. ... Here’s everything we do know about Tiger’s crash thus far. ... Even though he’s not an All-Star starter, Damian Lillard deserves to be a bigger part of the MVP discussion. ... Steelers linebacker Cassius Marsh is a power player in the trading card market. ... Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is the ultimate jack-of-all-trades.

Around the sports world

The Washington Football Team is asking for input on a new nickname to be adopted no sooner than 2022. ... Alex Smith says Washington didn’t seem to want him to come back from his leg injury. ... Henrik Lundqvist is back in net working out less than two months after open-heart surgery. ... A Czech freediver set a new world record by swimming 265 feet under ice. ... Lions coach Dan Campbell says he’s totally fine being known as a meathead.

Zach LaVine got a nice surprise from the Bulls, too

Back-to-back absurd shots by Luka to win the game

“Ask your question again, I was listening to your accent”

Gotta love a bicycle kick

Nelson Cruz wearing Miguel Sanó’s pants

He’s 37 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2016

Busted!

2021 spring training risk: the mask tan

Aaron Judge got new teeth over the offseason

Bartolo’s offseason softball games are a joy

Not sports

No, the extinct Tasmanian tiger has not resurfaced in Australia. ... A 17,300-year-old rock painting of a kangaroo is the oldest in Australia. ... Customs seized 44 pounds of cocaine-dusted corn flakes in Cincinnati. ... A wild sheep rescued in Australia got a much-needed haircut that removed 77 pounds of wool.

It looks like a duck

What are you gonna do? Not push the button?

Timelapse of ice breaking up off of Chicago

You’ve seen RoboCop, but what about RollerCop?

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dez Bryant celebrates a scoring drive with teammates during a game against the Titans
Play
NFL

Dez Bryant Doesn't Plan to Stay With Ravens

Bryant: "I realized quick Baltimore wasn't the place for me. No bad blood. That's their way of doing things so you gotta respect it."

Knicks F Julius Randle's mom surprises him with jumbotron message
Play
Extra Mustard

Randle Gets Surprise From Mom After First All-Star Nod

Julius Randle’s mom, Carolyn Kyles, has diabetes and “hasn’t been able to leave the house,” he said.

Clemson Tigers Travis Etienne
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Draft: Fantasy Rookie Report - Running Backs

Senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the incoming rookie running backs and their on-field & fantasy potential.

Jamal-Musiala-Bayern-Munich-Lazio
Play
Soccer

Bayern's Musiala Opts to Play for Germany Over England

Musiala was born in Germany but moved to England when he was 7 and came through Chelsea’s academy.

dCOVstreamwarriors_HZ
Play
Boxing

Why Are Influencers Taking Over the Fight World?

Meet the next wave of boxing royalty. What these social media stars lack in experience and skill they make up for in rabid fans eager to dish out money to see their heroes fight.

2021-NBA-DRAFT-BIGBOARD
Play
NBA

2021 NBA Draft Big Board: Latest Top 60 Rankings

Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Suggs lead The Crossover's top 60 prospect rankings.

tiger-woods-accident
Play
Golf

Tiger Woods 'Awake, Responsive' After Surgery

Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery, according to the chief medical officer.

Tiger Woods during the first round of The Masters in 2020
Play
Golf

Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Accident

Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery after sustaining multiple leg injuries in a car crash Tuesday in Los Angeles, his agent said.