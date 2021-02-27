Mayor of New Orleans Recruits Russell Wilson to Saints

Mayor of New Orleans Recruits Russell Wilson and Ciara to the Saints

Nobody can ever say that the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, isn't a woman of the people.

Despite the fact that Seahawks quarterback hasn't officially requested a trade, Cantrell posted a video on Twitter not only recruiting Wilson to the Saints but also his wife, pop singer Ciara.

With Ciara's song "Level Up" playing in the background, Cantrell made her case for why Wilson should make his way to the Big Easy.

"I've heard the rumors now, and I want to make sure that you understand that the city of New Orleans is a place for you and your beautiful family," Cantrell said. "I know, Mr. Wilson, that you will be a great addition to the New Orleans Saints, and more importantly, I can see us in that number winning that Super Bowl championship once again."

Cantrell also said she could see Ciara on the main stage of the annual Essence Festival that is held in New Orleans.

After rumors of Wilson demanding a trade from the Seahawks began to swirl earlier this week, Wilson's agent Mark Rogers told ESPN that Wilson informed the team he wants to remain in Seattle. However, if the team did entertain trading him, he'd only consider the Saints, Cowboys, Raiders and Bears.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is still on the roster.