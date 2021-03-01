Ángel Hernández Roasted in First Inning of First Spring Game

In Monday’s Hot Clicks: everybody’s least favorite umpire gets roasted, Trey Mancini steps back on the field after recovering from cancer and more.

But he actually got the call right!

The one thing all baseball fans can agree on is that Ángel Hernández stinks at his job. Umpiring is undoubtedly very difficult to do well, but most MLB umps perform well enough to enjoy anonymity. Hernández, on the other hand, manages to screw up so egregiously and so consistently that he’s become a household name.

The current baseball season has barely begun and Hernández is already getting under people’s skin. In the top of the first inning on the very first day of spring training games, Hernández botched a strike call and the Cardinals broadcast crew didn’t cut him any slack.

“Ángel Hernández is in mid-season form,” play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin deadpanned.

“Let’s not make this game too fast, Ángel,” color commentator Jim Edmonds added.

But here’s the thing: Hernández actually got this call right. MLB.com’s pitch-tracking shows that the ball was low—barely, but still low.

The broadcast camera angle is just brutal. It looks like the camera is at the base of the center field wall, making it impossible to tell where a pitch ends up. If McLaughlin and Edmonds are calling the game remotely off of a monitor (like most broadcasters are doing during spring training), then they would have no way of knowing where a pitch actually was when it crossed the plate.

Hernández never gets the benefit of the doubt, though. His reputation precedes him. That’s not to say he wasn’t worthy of scorn on Sunday afternoon. Check out where this pitch was thrown. Hernández called it a ball.

Hernández may have gotten that first-inning call correct, but there’s something familiar and comforting about seeing his name start trending on Twitter. It means baseball really is back.

The best of SI

The Patriots’ quarterback situation is the most interesting in the NFL. ... Archie Miller hasn’t gotten the job done at Indiana. Maybe Baylor’s Scott Drew could turn things around. ... Where will the biggest names available at the NBA trade deadline land?

Around the sports world

Former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu was arrested in a raid at the club’s headquarters. ... A Canadian woman was arrested for selling fake pee-wee hockey cards featuring 2020 No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière. ... Southern Illinois snapped North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak in a blowout. ... Josh Gordon is joining the Fan Controlled Football league, where he’ll reunite with Johnny Manziel. ... UFC fighter Paulo Costa says he lost his fight at UFC 253 because he drank a whole bottle of wine the night before. ... ESPN is “looking into” comments Dan Dakich made attacking two academics on his radio show.

Not sports

A man in India was killed by his own rooster during a cockfight after he attached a knife to its leg. ... Kenan Thompson says Alex Trebek loved SNL’s “Black Jeopardy!” sketches. ... Software company SolarWinds, which was the victim of an enormous hack, blamed its “solarwinds123” password on an intern. ... An American Airlines pilot spotted a UFO over New Mexico.

Jeff Daniels had the best Golden Globes setup

A good song

