Report: JLo, A-Rod End Engagement After Two Years

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits.

The two high-profile stars have broken up, ending their two-year engagement, according to the New York Post.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in 2019 after dating for two years. Their wedding, which was postponed twice due to COVID-19, was reportedly back on track prior to their separation, per Page Six.

"We had to cancel the wedding... because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know," Lopez told Page Six.

The split comes as a surprise to many as the couple recently posted photos together in February as the two were hugging in the Dominican Republic—where Lopez is filming her latest movie "Shotgun Wedding."

Following news of the split, Rodriguez posted a picture on Instagram on Friday featuring him on a yacht in Miami with the caption "Don't mind me, just taking a sail-fie... What are your plans for the weekend?"

Lopez posted a series of old clips using the caption "Find a good reason to laugh today… Sending everyone love.”

Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez have officially confirmed their split.

Last summer, Lopez and Rodriguez were among potential buyers of the Mets, before pulling out of the bidding.