Report: JLo, A-Rod End Engagement After Two Years

SI.com
EXTRA MUSTARD
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod Split, Call Off Two-Year Engagement

Author:
Updated:
Original:
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez enter the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits.

The two high-profile stars have broken up, ending their two-year engagement, according to the New York Post. 

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in 2019 after dating for two years. Their wedding, which was postponed twice due to COVID-19, was reportedly back on track prior to their separation, per Page Six. 

"We had to cancel the wedding... because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know," Lopez told Page Six. 

The split comes as a surprise to many as the couple recently posted photos together in February as the two were hugging in the Dominican Republic—where Lopez is filming her latest movie "Shotgun Wedding."

Following news of the split, Rodriguez posted a picture on Instagram on Friday featuring him on a yacht in Miami with the caption "Don't mind me, just taking a sail-fie... What are your plans for the weekend?"

Lopez posted a series of old clips using the caption "Find a good reason to laugh today… Sending everyone love.” 

Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez have officially confirmed their split.

Last summer, Lopez and Rodriguez were among potential buyers of the Mets, before pulling out of the bidding. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard (middle) is restrained by players and staff during a stop in play in the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Basketball

Michigan's Juwan Howard Ejected, Restrained by Coaches

Juwan Howard was ejected during the Michigan-Maryland game, and had to be restrained by other coaches and even players.

NCAA team logos
Play
College Football

NCAA Rules Panel Recommends Change to Shorten Overtime

The NCAA Football Rules Committee recommended that teams be required to try a two-point conversion after a touchdown in second overtime.

Jimmer Fredette while at BYU
Play
College Basketball

Remembering Jimmer Mania, 10 Years Later

Jimmer Fredette's sensational senior season at BYU offered a window into the future of college basketball.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez enter the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Extra Mustard

Report: JLo, A-Rod End Engagement After Two Years

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split and ended their two-year engagement.

Cam Newton in a game against the Chargers
Play
NFL

Report: Patriots to Bring Back Cam Newton

Newton will return to New England after playing on a one-year deal with the team last season.

Aces' Liz Cambage celebrates after a big play
Play
WNBA

Las Vegas Aces Re-Sign All-Star Liz Cambage

After missing the 2020 WNBA season due to a medical exemption, three-time All-Star Liz Cambage re-signed with the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.

NCAA tournament basketballs
Play
College Basketball

Kansas Out Of Big 12 Tournament Due to COVID-19 Positive Test

A player in the Jayhawks' program tested positive for COVID-19.

pitcher-hit-not-dc
MLB

Remembering the Best (and Worst) of Pitchers at the Plate

An ode to MLB's free swingers, non-swingers and jacket-wearing runners.