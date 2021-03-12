Big Show Once Crapped His Pants Against Brock Lesnar

Watch what you eat before you get beaten up

Former WWE wrestler Paul “Big Show” Wight learned the hard way about the dangers of eating the wrong thing on the road.

Wight, now signed to AEW under his real name, was guest on the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette (known during her time in WWE as Renee Young) and told the story of the time he wrestled Brock Lesnar in South Africa and soiled his trunks after taking Lesnar’s F5 finishing move.

“In Cape Town, I had some bad food,” Wight said. “And this is back when I had the leather pants. I hit that mat, and now he’s covering me. He goes, ‘Did you s--?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, "Ha ha ha ha ha, you s---!’

“And then while I'm laying in the ring, after the F5, he keeps stepping on my stomach, like he’s trying to get more to come out. So, he had dumped Paul Heyman in the ring too. That was the finish, and then I would usually get up, come to, pull Paul out and throw Paul over my shoulder, and carry Paul out. That was the end of the night for the heels, we were totally humiliated.

“This night, I was humiliated. So Paulie is laying there, and he goes, ‘You gonna carry me to the back?’ I'm like, ‘No.’ ‘What do you mean, you’re not gonna carry me to the back?’ ‘I s--- myself.’ ‘I can’t hear you. What?’ ‘I s--- my pants!’ ‘Oh... okay... are you alright?’”

Wight ended up having to hose off those leather pants out in the back of the arena.

Heyman confirmed the story, but noted that it’s not the only time he’s been the victim of an olfactory assault from Wight. Heyman claims that, 18 years ago in Alaska, Wight let loose a “three-minute fart” that was apparently heinous enough for him to remember it nearly two decades later.

Wight’s Cape Town story is remarkably similar to one “Stone Cold” Steve Austin told a couple of years ago. During a 2019 appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones, Austin revealed that he soiled his trunks during a match against the late Yokozuna, also in South Africa.

What are the odds? Whenever WWE is able to tour the world again, the wrestlers have to compare notes with Austin and Wight to figure out which South African restaurants to avoid.

Duke's withdrawal from the ACC tournament is a reminder of how the coronavirus could disrupt March Madness.

Duke and Kentucky are going to miss the NCAA tournament for the first time in 45 years. ... Lisa Byington will be the first woman to do play-by-play for men's NCAA tournament games. ... Patrick Ewing isn't happy that he keeps getting stopped by security at Madison Square Garden.

