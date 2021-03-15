Pat McAfee Calls Out ESPN For Keeping Guests Off His Radio Show

1. For some reason, ESPN seems unable to stay away from bizarre and needless controversies.

The latest dust-up: The Worldwide Leader is accused of keeping its talent off Pat McAfee’s popular SiriusXM radio show. This isn’t a new type of ban for ESPN. For many, many years the network kept its employees from appearing on Mike Francesa’s radio show on WFAN in New York.

The logic, I assume, is that ESPN is trying to protect its own radio shows. But that didn’t make sense then and it doesn’t make sense now.

You can make the argument that many ESPN personalities need McAfee’s show more than McAfee needs them. ESPN pundits like Rex Ryan will reach a larger audience on McAfee’s show than on pretty much any ESPN Radio show. Why would you not want that promotion for your talent?

The other bizarre twist here is that McAfee had recently made numerous appearances for ESPN on Get Up and College GameDay and called Thursday night college football games for the network.

McAfee exposed the alleged policy on his show last Friday. “Hey, just know this,” McAfee told cohost A.J. Hawk, “there were no ESPN people on the show today. New mandate. New mandate they’re not allowed on the show. We had some good times with some of those. Teammates, friends, people that I’ve known for years. Not allowed anymore. Don’t come.”

McAfee said he heard about the edict through a couple of people.

The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch reached out to ESPN about the policy and its response was quite bizarre.

“We didn’t intend to ban ESPN guests from the show.” Huh? How does talent get unintentionally banned? I know from my own experience booking the SI Media Podcast (please don’t ban any of my guests, ESPN) that ALL talent has to get its appearances approved. So how can the ban not have been intended?

Could it be that ESPN wasn’t expecting McAfee to make a bit out of the policy? And once the network realized how bad it looked it decided it would be better to reverse course rather than be mocked by a popular and powerful sports media member and his audience?

I didn’t intend to speculate about that reasoning and won’t speculate further.

2. In addition to calling Notre Dame games and working NBC's NFL studio, newly retired Drew Brees will also be part of the network's Olympics coverage.

3. The St. Bonaventure Bonnies won the A-10 Tournament on Sunday, beating VCU, 74–65. As soon as the game ended, St. Bonaventure's digital media director tried to get some video of the celebration but ended up in a chokehold, thanks to one of the arena's security guards.

You can see the beginning of the disturbing episode in this video.

A-10 commissioner Drew Dickerson said the conference is looking into the incident.

4. This was a solid prank executed by Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan.

5. Every time I think we can't get much lower as a society, something comes along to prove me wrong. Case in point: The mother of one high school cheerleader allegedly made fake videos of other cheerleaders naked, drinking alcohol and vaping.

7. RANDOM OF THE DAY: Happy 78th birthday to the Iron Sheik.

