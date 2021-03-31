Blake Treinen Throws a Scorching 100-MPH Sinker

Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen left batters frozen on Tuesday night against the Angels when he showed off a ridiculous 100-mph sinker.

The right-handed 32-year-old also showed off a scorching slider during his appearance on the mound as well.

Treinen was an All Star in 2018 and posted a 3.86 ERA in 2020 when the Dodgers won the World Series. He posted a 3–3 record and recorded 20 strikeouts in the same year.

In spring training, he's pitched in six innings and has a 3.00 ERA. Treinen has allowed six hits but has eight strikeouts so far in 2021.