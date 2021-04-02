Strahan Reveals April Fool's Joke About Closing Gap Teeth

The gap is back—or, more precisely, it never even left.

Two days after telling the world he was having a dental procedure to close the gap between his two front teeth, Strahan revealed on Thursday what many suspected given the timing of the surprising decision: it was all an April Fool's Day gag.

"Come on, man! The gap is here to stay for a little while," Strahan said with a laugh after leading his audience on for over a minute to keep up the ruse. "It's not going away any time soon."

Strahan, who won Super Bowl XLII with the Giants and has found success as a crossover TV personality, called his fake decision to close the gap "50 years in the making," and something he felt he needed to do. The announcement was met with surprise, then quickly suspected to be a gag once people remembered to take a look at their calendars.

The move echoed a similar prank pulled by then-Pelicans star Anthony Davis, who shared a video in which he apparently shaved his iconic unibrow. It turned out to be a sponsored prank, and The Brow remains strong to this day.

Even if these pranks didn't fool many people, here's to each athlete maintaining their signature looks.