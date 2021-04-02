SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Michael Strahan Reveals Closing Gap Teeth Was April Fool's Joke

Author:
Publish date:

The gap is back—or, more precisely, it never even left.

Two days after telling the world he was having a dental procedure to close the gap between his two front teeth, Strahan revealed on Thursday what many suspected given the timing of the surprising decision: it was all an April Fool's Day gag.

"Come on, man! The gap is here to stay for a little while," Strahan said with a laugh after leading his audience on for over a minute to keep up the ruse. "It's not going away any time soon."

Strahan, who won Super Bowl XLII with the Giants and has found success as a crossover TV personality, called his fake decision to close the gap "50 years in the making," and something he felt he needed to do. The announcement was met with surprise, then quickly suspected to be a gag once people remembered to take a look at their calendars.

The move echoed a similar prank pulled by then-Pelicans star Anthony Davis, who shared a video in which he apparently shaved his iconic unibrow. It turned out to be a sponsored prank, and The Brow remains strong to this day.

Even if these pranks didn't fool many people, here's to each athlete maintaining their signature looks.

YOU MAY LIKE

michael strahan
Extra Mustard

Strahan Reveals April Fool's Joke About Closing Gap Teeth

Two days after supposedly closing the gap between his two front teeth, Strahan proclaimed "the gap is back" as part of an April Fool's Day reveal.

kevin durant
NBA

Durant Apologizes for Profane Twitter Feud With Actor

Speaking with reporters ahead of Thursday's game, Durant said: "I'm sorry that people have seen the language I used. That's not what I want people to see or hear from me."

matthew stafford
Play
NFL

Report: Rams' Stafford Had Surgery on Throwing Hand

Matthew Stafford's wife posted a video on Instagram of the quarterback wearing a black brace on his right hand last week.

Roy Williams honored for 900th win
Play
College Basketball

Ol' Roy Shows a Side We've Never Seen As He Walks Away

North Carolina's legendary coach was humbled over his last few years on the job, and he showed how much it affected him while saying goodbye.

cody bellinger
Extra Mustard

Weird Baseball Is Back: Bellinger Homers, Called Out on Same Play

Opening Day brought us an early contender for strangest moment of the 2021 season.

Washington Nationals baseball cap
Play
MLB

Mets-Nationals Opener Postponed Due to COVID-19

Thursday's Opening Day matchup between the Mets and Nationals at Nationals Park is being postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) reacts after a play against the Oregon Ducks during the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Play
College Basketball

Iowa's Luka Garza Named AP Men's College Player Of The Year

Luke Garza received 50 of 63 votes from AP Top 25 voters.

NCAA team logos
Play
College

Sources: NCAA on Brink of Adopting New Transfer Rule

The D-I Council met virtually Thursday to iron out details of the landmark legislation, which was delayed in the past.