SI.com
MMA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Tyron Woodley Seeks to Silence his Critics as he Steps into the Octagon at UFC 260 Against Vicente Luque
Tyron Woodley Seeks to Silence his Critics as he Steps into the Octagon at UFC 260 Against Vicente Luque

MMA Fighter Khetag Pliev Loses Finger During Match, Still Wanted to Keep Fighting

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: a horrifying MMA injury, some highlights from Opening Day and more.
Author:
Publish date:

MMA is not for the faint of heart

General view of an MMA cage

Thursday night’s Cage Fury Fighting Championship card in Philadelphia featured some tense moments as people in the arena were asked to search for the missing left ring finger of Khetag Pliev.

“It was a surreal moment,” CFFC promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN. “I said, ‘Wait a second, where the f--- is his finger?’ They were all like, “I don't know.’”

Pliev, a 2012 Olympian in wrestling, lost his fight against Devin Goodale by referee stoppage when the ref noticed Pliev’s finger was gone. And nobody could find it. Officials searched for the missing finger for several minutes according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. Spectators were even asked by the PA announcer to look around for it. The finger was eventually discovered inside Pliev’s glove. (Click here if you want to see a screenshot of Pliev’s hand after the fight was stopped.)

Even though the mystery of the digit’s location was solved, nobody could quite figure out exactly how it came to be severed.

“I don’t understand exactly what happened,” former WWE wrestler and UFC fighter CM Punk, who was doing color commentary for the event, said on the broadcast. “We’re not going to replay it for you, ladies and gentlemen, but it wasn’t a compound fracture. It wasn’t a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It’s gone. It fell off, ripped off.”

After a closer examination of the tape, it looks like Goodale broke Pliev’s finger with a kick here. (These videos are not graphic—or, any more graphic than MMA usually is.)

You can see Pliev repeatedly adjusting his glove after the apparent injury, but there isn’t anything to indicate that Goodale kicked the finger right off Pliev’s hand.

The finger appears to have come disconnected during a sequence on the mat later. But Goodale, when asked by Punk to recall what happened, said, “I can’t remember anything.”

After the finger was recovered, Pliev was taken to an area hospital and had it quickly reattached.

Pliev explained to ESPN what happened, and said he didn’t want the fight to stop even though he was down to nine fingers.

“In the second round, he caught my glove with one hand and held it,” Pliev said. “I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy. But the doctor saw that and stopped the fight.”

The best of SI

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini details his year-long struggle with colon cancer. ... North Carolina’s top options to replace the retiring Roy Williams. ... Ranking the teams playing Friday night in the women’s Final Four. ... Why Nikola Jokić is the rightful NBA MVP

Around the sports world

The Chiefs are proposing a rule change that would allow defensive backs, linebackers and running backs to wear single-digit numbers. ... The Texas Tribune obtained more emails from Longhorns boosters threatening to withhold donations over the “Eyes of Texas” battle. ... Michael Strahan revealed, predictably, that his dental work was a prank.

The delayed Astros hatred tour is off to a good start

The Dodgers only scored one run on Cody Bellinger’s two-run homer, thanks to a baserunning blunder by Justin Turner

He didn’t die, he just tore his pec

Miguel Cabrera hit a homer in the snow and it was beautiful

The way he slid into second base because he couldn’t see it go out was even more beautiful

He really laid into him 

Some excellent chirping here from Brandon Tanev

87-year-old Bill Russell hitting the weights will warm your heart

The way Harper has embraced Philadelphia is very endearing

Oregon’s renovated track stadium is incredible

I would have thought this was an April Fools’ prank, if not for the way the ends of the bar bend

Not sports

Amazon’s plan to get employees talking about how great Amazon is on Twitter went horribly awry

Invisible Rube Goldberg machine

Police in Belgium are investigating a viral April Fools’ joke that promised a massive music festival in a park

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

Arizona's Aari McDonald yells in celebration during an NCAA tournament game
Play
College Basketball

Overlooked Arizona Ready for Its Final Four Moment

The Wildcats, on this stage for the first time, are going up against mighty UConn—just the latest chapter of their program turnaround.

General view of an MMA cage
Play
Extra Mustard

MMA Fighter Khetag Pliev Loses Finger During Match

“I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy.”

Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd
Play
College Basketball

Meet Tommy Lloyd: Gonzaga's Ace in the Hole

The Zags' men's program wouldn't be what it is today without Lloyd, who's spent two decades helping Mark Few in Spokane.

Athletic Bilbao will play in two Copa del Rey finals in two weeks
Play
Soccer

Athletic Bilbao's Copa Del Rey Final Double and the Spirit of the Bilbainada

Athletic Bilbao will play in two Copa del Rey finals in two weeks. It's an oddity of pandemic football and one happening to one of the world's most unique clubs.

Apr 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; The Phillie Phanatic waves a flag thanking first responders before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB

Phillie Phanatic Just Wants to Dance With Fans

The Phillie Phanatic opens up about getting ignored by cardboard cutouts and his excitement for fans returning to games

Baylor Bears guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates with guard MaCio Teague (31)
Play
College Basketball

Men's Final Four Teams Reflect How Transfers Have Taken Control

The men's college basketball transfer market has never been more saturated. All the Final Four teams, especially Baylor and Houston, have taken advantage.

dCOVasian_runnersHZ2
Play
Sports Illustrated

Asian American Runners Fight to Reclaim a Refuge

Amid rising racism, many have reported being slurred or coughed or spit upon on their routes in the last year.

Kansas City Chiefs players stand on the goal line during a video presentation before Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

The NFL's Antiquated Jersey Number System Needs a Refresh

Football’s jersey number rules are rooted in some arbitrary choices that don’t always fit positional guidelines.