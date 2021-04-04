Tigers Rookie Homers in First At-Bat, His Parents React

SI.com
MLB
Tigers Rookie Akil Baddoo Homers in His First At-Bat, His Parents React

It was a storybook debut for Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo on Sunday when he homered on his first at-bat in the majors. The centerfielder sent an 89-mph fastball to left field and his parents, who were in attendance, loved every second of it. 

Baddoo spent his entire professional career in the Twins' minor-league system so it was only natural for his parents to be overwhelmed with pride to see him start his career on a perfect note. 

That was Baddoo's only hit in his three at-bats during Detroit's 9–3 loss to Cleveland. But the 22-year-old is off to a strong start in his rookie season. 

