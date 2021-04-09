Manchester United Streaker Hid Under a Tarp for 14 Hours

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: one very patient streaker, one terrible blown call and more.

‘The Naked Man of Granada’ strikes again

How do you go streaking at a game in a closed stadium? Patience.

Thursday’s Manchester United–Granada match in the Europa League was interrupted in the 10th minute by a man running stark naked across the pitch at the Estadio de Los Cármenes.

The streaker was quickly identified as 37-year-old Olmo García, known locally as “The Naked Man of Granada.” García has been strutting around the southern Spanish city fully nude since 2016, even in the dead of winter, so seeing his naked body is no shock to residents. But how did García manage to get into the stadium when the match was being played behind closed doors?

According to police, García infiltrated the stadium in the early morning hours and spent all day concealed under a canvas, waiting for the 9 p.m. kickoff.

“He made it onto the pitch from underneath a large canvas, where he was hidden,” the cops said, according to Reuters. “The man made it into the stadium at 7 a.m. after getting through the security perimeter located between the stadium and the Palacio de Deportes building, where it is clear he spent the next 14 hours hidden under the canvas in order to not be seen until he decided to make his move.”

Nudity is not prohibited in Granada, so García’s usual escapades don’t get him into any trouble with the law. Breaking into a stadium and going streaking is another story, though.

Can you see why this was a penalty?

A two-stroke penalty in Thursday’s opening round of the Masters could prove very costly for Abraham Ancer.

Ancer shot a very respectable one-over 73 in the first round, which would have put him in a tie for 20th place. However, he announced on Thursday night that he had retroactively been assessed a two-stroke penalty for grounding his club in a bunker on No. 15.

Can you see in the video Ancer shared what triggered the penalty?

It’s incredibly minute. It took me about five viewings (on my small phone screen) to see what happened.

See that little clump of sand directly behind Ancer’s ball?

He inadvertently flattened it ever so slightly in his backswing.

That’s a tough break. The top 50 players (and ties) make the cut at the Masters, and after the penalty, Ancer is sitting in 52nd, one stroke off the projected cut line of plus-two. That penalty could end up being the difference between playing the weekend and going home.

The best of SI

Projecting the 2021 NBA draft after March Madness. ... Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond is the quarterback shooting up teams’ draft boards. ... Third-year point guard Jalen Brunson is the engine of the Mavs’ offense.

Around the sports world

Trevor Bauer sent a couple of whiny anti-media tweets after Ken Rosenthal’s report about MLB examining some of his baseballs. ... Gary Player’s son awkwardly tried to hawk golf balls while Lee Elder was honored at the Masters.

Drama in Flushing!

Great to see

Cool moment for Kolten Wong

Some kid is going to find a souvenir at recess

Of all the guys to plunk

The greens at Augusta are like asphalt

The Yankees aren’t the only team in New York with a silly facial hair policy

The trailer for the new season of the acclaimed Vice series Dark Side of the Ring just dropped

They’re also doing a Dark Side of Football series

Not sports

A cosmetics company was forced to admit that its eco-friendly paper bottle was actually just a paper shell over a plastic bottle. ... A 3,000-year-old “lost city” was discovered in Egypt.

The bay in Trieste, Italy, has so many jellyfish it looks like boba tea

Cops in Australia are looking for a guy who tore down a brick wall while doing parkour

A good song

