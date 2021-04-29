Anthony Rizzo Had a Blast Striking Out Freddie Freeman

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Anthony Rizzo Struck Out Freddie Freeman and Loved Every Second of It

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Anthony Rizzo and Freddie Freeman’s fun matchup, Nikola Jokić’s clutch block and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Both these guys had so much fun

Position players' pitching has lost much of its appeal in recent years. What used to be a rare moment of whimsical absurdity is now used increasingly often as a purely practical strategy to preserve bullpen arms. But that doesn’t mean seeing a position player on the mound can’t be a joy sometimes, like when Willians Astudillo threw two 46 mph strikes a few weeks ago or on Wednesday night, when Anthony Rizzo got Freddie Freeman to strike out swinging.

The Braves roughed up Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (seven runs in 3 2/3 innings) and tacked on another three runs off Alec Mills to make it 10–0, at which point manager David Ross called on Rizzo to take the hill.

Rizzo got Johan Camargo to ground out and then walked Ronald Acuña Jr., which brought up Freeman. Rizzo had an enormous grin on his face as he worked against the reigning NL MVP. After Rizzo painted the corner with a couple of fastballs (71 and 74 mph, respectively), Freeman couldn’t help but crack a smile as well. When Rizzo made Freeman swing out of his shoes with a 61 mph fastball, both guys started cracking up. Rizzo kept the ball as a souvenir.

Ross said later that infielder Matt Duffy was initially supposed to be the guy pitching the seventh, but Rizzo made his case to take the mound after taunting Freeman from the dugout.

“I was kind of loosening my arm up,” Rizzo told reporters. “And I go, ‘I want you,’ pointing at him.”

Rizzo also messed with Freeman a couple of weeks ago on Sunday Night Baseball, yelling “Frederick!” as he chased him during a rundown, so Freeman was having a hard time taking the at bat seriously.

“I couldn’t stop laughing as I was going up to the plate,” Freeman said. “It’s a recipe for disaster.”

Freeman had an otherwise fantastic night at the plate (he was 4-for-4 before the strikeout), so he was able to laugh off his struggles against Rizzo.

“He’ll have that over me forever,” Freeman said. “But that’s one strikeout I’m O.K. with. That was fun. It was fun to be a part of.”

The best of SI

It’s NFL draft day but that doesn’t mean you can’t check out the top 80 prospects in the NBA draft. ... Bam Adebayo is the NBA’s most underrated defender. ... The all-time best and worst Kentucky Derby horse names.

Around the sports world

Lamar Jackson gave $100 to a guy on the street who couldn’t recognize him. ... A Kentucky high schooler forced to give up baseball due to bone cancer pitched one last game and threw a no-hitter. ... Kevin Love addressed his lack of effort from Monday night

Absolutely vicious dunk

Bryce Harper took a fastball to the face and then the pitcher hit the next batter, too

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he would have removed the pitcher, Génesis Cabrera, after he hit Harper but wasn’t able to due to the three-batter minimum. 

MVP play

He called the pitcher for interference here!

Francis Ngannou brought his UFC heavyweight title back to his native Cameroon and was greeted like a king

Soccer fans remain unrivaled

Not sports

A suspected “unexploded grenade” discovered in a German forest was actually a sex toy. ... A woman in Malaysia swallowed a fish bone and it migrated into her neck muscles. ... A bar in Denmark is offering COVID-19 tests to customers

Like a glove

A ’90s concept car with doors like a roll-top desk

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

American manager Jesse Marsch
Soccer

Leipzig Hires USA's Marsch to Replace Nagelsmann

Jesse Marsch will leave Salzburg for the club that was a Champions League semifinalist in 2020.

Boston Red Sox Matt Barnes
Play
Fantasy

Weekly Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

High-stakes fantasy baseball guru Shawn Childs runs through every team's closer and top relief pitcher options

Anthony Rizzo and Freddie Freeman smile during their matchup
Extra Mustard

Anthony Rizzo Had a Blast Striking Out Freddie Freeman

“I couldn’t stop laughing as I was going up to the plate. It’s a recipe for disaster.”

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) falls to the ground after he was hit by a pitch from St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera.
MLB

MLB Must Amend Three-Batter Rule After Scary Situation

Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera had no control over the ball going out of his hand Wednesday. But a new rule, which needs to be changed, kept him in the game.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the field
NFL

NFL Rumors: 49ers Not Expected to Trade Jimmy G Before Draft

The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback with the third pick in the NFL draft putting Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the team in doubt.

Sports Illustrated Daily Cover: Stories of the 199th picks
Play
NFL

In the Shadow of Tom Brady: What It Means to Be Pick 199

The stories of a journeyman lineman, a small-school record-setter, a converted wideout, and a career cut short due to a heart condition.

Jesse Marsch becomes RB Leipzig's manager
Soccer

Marsch Steps Up Red Bull's Ladder in a Giant Leap for U.S. Coaches

While U.S. players are breaking glass ceilings in Europe, coaches still have a ways to climb, but no one has positioned himself better than RB Leipzig's new manager, Jesse Marsch.

pepper-persley-m1
Play
WNBA

Meet the 10-Year-Old Reporter Making a Name for Herself

Don't let her age fool you. Pepper Persley isn't afraid to ask the tough questions, and she's earning the respect of women athletes because of it.