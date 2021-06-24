Nobody Buys Jay Williams' Excuse For Erroneous Tweet

ESPN’s Jay Williams Sends Bad Tweet and Follows It Up With Even Worse Tweet: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Everyone in sports media has sent a bad tweet. It’s unavoidable. It’s part of the gig.

How you handle the bad tweet is what can make or break you.

ESPN’s Jay Williams did not handle the bad tweet well.

This all started with Williams sending a tweet about the Celtics hiring Ime Udoka. The NBA analyst pointed out that this was the first time Boston had hired a Black head coach. The only problem is that Udoka is now the sixth Black coach in Celtics history.

A few hours later Williams then took to Twitter to claim he didn’t send the tweet.

Because reading comprehension doesn’t exist on Twitter, everyone saw Williams tweet and ran with “he’s saying he got hacked.” Williams did not say he got hacked. He said HE did not post the tweet. Maybe an assistant posted it, maybe an intern or maybe Williams concocted the story because he didn’t want to take the heat. Who knows.

Whether he sent the tweet or not, Williams should’ve just said he screwed up, apologized and moved on. That would’ve caused the minimal amount of damage.

Instead, Twitter had a field day with his excuse.

Even LeBron weighed in on the Williams controversy.

Ironically, Williams posted this just a few days ago. He should’ve just copied and pasted it instead of deflecting the blame on something so silly.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning and it features two guests.

First up is AEW play-by-play man and senior advisor Jim Ross. The man known as "Good Ole J.R." reveals that he thinks Vince McMahon would sell WWE and explains why McMahon would sell. Ross also discusses the biggest challenge facing AEW, why he loves working for Tony Khan, whether there's anything we don't know about the night The Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the top of the Hell in the Cell, his reaction to the WWE hiring and firing Adnan Virk and much more.

Following Ross, John Ourand from Sports Business Journal joins the podcast. Ourand shares insight into the NBA playoff ratings, the difficulties in trying to watch the U.S. Open, whether Vince McMahon would sell WWE and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

3. LeBron James's off-the-court legacy will be strong than his on-court legacy.

4. One last night's Late Late Show with James Corden, Tom Brady played some golf, sang Nelly's "Country Grammar" and professed his love of Hamilton while also belting out a song from the Broadway smash it.

5. I'm still in complete awe of Trae Young setting up John Collins for this dunk last night.

6. Not nice.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Conan O'Brien's final show for TBS will air tonight. Never forget that Conan got so screwed by NBC and Jay Leno.

