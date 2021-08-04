Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Untold: Malice at the Palace’ and It Looks Outstanding: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. “Some people have control. I don’t.”

That is Ron Artest talking about the “Malice in the Palace” in an episode of Netflix’s upcoming docuseries, Untold.

The five-part series will go behind the scenes of memorable sporting events and the debut episode, next Tuesday, Aug. 10, covers the infamous 2004 brawl that ended up in the stands during a Pacers-Pistons game at the Palace in Auburn Hills.

You’d think we know everything there is to know about the “Malice at the Palace,” with Artest's jumping into the seats and getting physical with Detroit fans, but the Netflix series has never-seen-before footage taken by the Palace.

In addition, Artest, Reggie Miller, Stephen Jackson and others appear on camera to give their side of the story.

From the sneak peek, it seems like there are plenty of things we don’t know about that ugly incident.

The trailer ends with Artest saying, “I want the story out there. Go frame by frame.”

I agree. Let’s go!

2. These Olympic ratings for NBC are just astonishingly bad in terms of comparisons to other Olympic Games.

3. This video of Vikings players brought me complete joy when I watched it this morning.

4. Talk about fan-friendly. Phillies shortstop Jean Segura was asked by a fan what his favorite flavor of ice cream is and Segura answered. DURING AN AT BAT!

5. The NFL is getting good news when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Washington coach Ron Rivera has even managed to convince some of his players to listen to the doctors and medical experts after they seemed reluctant days ago.

6. The latest episode of the SI Media Podcast features an interview with Bryan Curtis of The Ringer.

The writer and cohost of the Press Box podcast talks about a recent article he wrote about longtime Dallas broadcaster Dale Hansen and the death of the local news sportscaster.

Curtis also discusses how ESPN’s problem with NBA Countdown got exposed during the Rachel Nichols–Maria Taylor controversy, why ESPN did not get its white whale in the new Monday Night Football deal with Peyton Manning, the low Olympics ratings and viewers’ gripes about NBC's coverage, Charles Barkley’s freedom, Siskel and Ebert and much more.

Following the interview with Curtis, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins the podcast for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment, during which he discussed the worst time on the sports calendar, the viciousness of TikTok and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of his 60th birthday today, here is Barack Obama's hilarious 2014 appearance on Between Two Ferns.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.