Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis on the SI Media Podcast
The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis on the SI Media Podcast

Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Untold: Malice at the Palace’ and It Looks Outstanding: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1. “Some people have control. I don’t.”

That is Ron Artest talking about the “Malice in the Palace” in an episode of Netflix’s upcoming docuseries, Untold.

The five-part series will go behind the scenes of memorable sporting events and the debut episode, next Tuesday, Aug. 10, covers the infamous 2004 brawl that ended up in the stands during a Pacers-Pistons game at the Palace in Auburn Hills.

You’d think we know everything there is to know about the “Malice at the Palace,” with Artest's jumping into the seats and getting physical with Detroit fans, but the Netflix series has never-seen-before footage taken by the Palace.

In addition, Artest, Reggie Miller, Stephen Jackson and others appear on camera to give their side of the story.

From the sneak peek, it seems like there are plenty of things we don’t know about that ugly incident.

The trailer ends with Artest saying, “I want the story out there. Go frame by frame.”

I agree. Let’s go!

2. These Olympic ratings for NBC are just astonishingly bad in terms of comparisons to other Olympic Games.

3. This video of Vikings players brought me complete joy when I watched it this morning.

4. Talk about fan-friendly. Phillies shortstop Jean Segura was asked by a fan what his favorite flavor of ice cream is and Segura answered. DURING AN AT BAT!

5. The NFL is getting good news when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Washington coach Ron Rivera has even managed to convince some of his players to listen to the doctors and medical experts after they seemed reluctant days ago.

6. The latest episode of the SI Media Podcast features an interview with Bryan Curtis of The Ringer.

The writer and cohost of the Press Box podcast talks about a recent article he wrote about longtime Dallas broadcaster Dale Hansen and the death of the local news sportscaster.

Curtis also discusses how ESPN’s problem with NBA Countdown got exposed during the Rachel Nichols–Maria Taylor controversy, why ESPN did not get its white whale in the new Monday Night Football deal with Peyton Manning, the low Olympics ratings and viewers’ gripes about NBC's coverage, Charles Barkley’s freedom, Siskel and Ebert and much more.

Following the interview with Curtis, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins the podcast for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment, during which he discussed the worst time on the sports calendar, the viciousness of TikTok and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of his 60th birthday today, here is Barack Obama's hilarious 2014 appearance on Between Two Ferns.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

cole-hamels-mlb
MLB

Report: Dodgers Sign Cole Hamels to Major League Deal

Cole Hamels will join the Dodgers for the pennant race as Los Angeles battles San Francisco and San Diego for the NL West crown.

Ron Artest with the Indiana Pacers during "Malice at the Palace."
Play
Extra Mustard

Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Untold: Malice at the Palace’ and It Looks Outstanding

New docuseries to never-seen-before footage of the incident.

noah-lyes-200-olympics-promo
Play
Olympics

Noah Lyles's Bronze Win a Poignant Moment for Sprinter

Minutes after calling his third-place finish in the 200-meter dash "boring," the U.S. sprinter burst into tears while recounting his road to the podium at the Tokyo Games.

DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots the ball against Chicago Bulls guard
NBA

How DeMar DeRozan Became the NBA's Overlooked Star

Criticism of his play went too far, and there is good reason he could be the free agent teams missed out on.

sakura-kokumai-lead-si-final
Olympics

Sakura Kokumai’s All-Consuming Odyssey to Tokyo Games

After coaching herself to earn one of the few Olympic spots in karate, the Japanese American turned to her personal history to navigate the Games’ delay.

Jul 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15, left), first baseman Luis Torrens (22) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3, right) greet designated hitter Ty France (23) as he scores a run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seager and Crawford also scored runs on the play.
MLB

Luck or Magic? Mariners Are Firmly in Postseason Race

Seattle's success in one-run games is an anomaly. Then again, so is a playoff drought that’s nearly old enough to drink.

kemba-walker-knicks
NBA

Knicks Make Measured Moves in Path Back to Relevance

New York signed Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, but did the team do enough to climb the Eastern Conference rankings?

Dodgers fans heckle Jose Altuve
Extra Mustard

Dodgers Fans Relished Chance to Finally Heckle the Astros

The biggest crowd of the MLB season showed up at Dodger Stadium to give Houston a piece of its mind.