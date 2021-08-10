Joe Buck Generates Wild Twitter Reaction After Guest Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

1. Everybody gets hate on Twitter. Everybody.

But for some reason, long ago, it became a thing to hate on Joe Buck.

People hate on the Fox Sports broadcaster, who is one of the top play-by-play men in sports, even when he’s not calling a game.

So, naturally, with Buck beginning a weeklong stint guest hosting Jeopardy! Monday night, I knew Twitter would have a lot to say.

What surprised me, though, was the range of tweets. There were those who truly don’t care for Buck’s broadcasting style, and then there were those who don’t understand people who don’t care for Buck’s broadcasting style.

But before we get to the complaints, let’s start with Buck's acknowledging one viewer who came in with the backhanded compliment:

There were others who also begrudgingly gave Buck credit

Buck, however, did not respond to a snarky tweet by former Jeopardy! champion, James Holzhauer.

Then we have writer and author Tom Nichols, who said he had never heard of Joe Buck:

Going back to people hating on Buck just to hate on Buck, many people admitted to not understanding why this happens.

Some people threw out the Nickelback Theory when it came to Buck.

There were some rational tweets:

Sadly, there weren’t many tweets that were funny or creative, but I did find one.

2. Aaron Judge, who has hardly ever showed any personality in all his years as a Yankee, took to Twitter last night (something else he doesn't do much of) to call out ESPN's Eduardo Perez. It kills me to say this because I'm Yankees fan and a huge Aaron Judge fan, but Perez's analysis seemed ... accurate.

3. A couple of days ago, "Black John Cena" was trending thanks to a man who looked just like the WWE star/actor. Today the real John Cena posted the photo on Instagram.

4. If you read Traina Thoughts and/or listen to the SI Media Podcast, you know that I'm a big fan of Chris Long and we've become friends, but I'm truly worried about him after watching this. Get those eyes checked, buddy.

5. This CBS promo got me even more pumped up for the NFL season.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features a conversation with Ian Eagle of CBS Sports and Turner Sports. We talked about the possibility of Ian's replacing Marv Albert as TNT's lead NBA voice and whether he'd want the gig calling Thursday Night Football for Amazon.

Other topics and highlights:

Imitations and stories about Bill Raftery and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo

Ian is addicted to TikTok

How will he say Travis Kelce's last name this season?

Getting shamed by Tom Brady for drinking soda and eating donuts

His famous food quirks

Covering Kevin Durant

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I've said this a million times. Early Curb Your Enthusiasm is the greatest TV ever.

