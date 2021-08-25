Is This the Worst Swing-and-Miss in MLB History?

Publish date: Is This the Single-Worst Moment for an MLB Player This Season?: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. We—me and you reading this column—have absolutely no idea what it’s like to face a Major League pitcher. We’ll never know how difficult it is to identify a pitch and make a split-second decision on whether to swing while facing a world-class athlete.

So, quite frankly, who are we to judge and mock some attempting to pull off that difficult task, especially when only a finite amount of people in the world have the ability to do so?

Well, I’m going to do those things, anyway.

Last night, Mets shortstop Javy Báez had what might be the worst swing you’ll ever see in a Major League game.

Facing Giants lefty Sammy Long during his team’s 8–0 loss, Báez swung at a pitch waaaaaay before it got to home plate. The amount of air between Báez’s bat and the ball was remarkable.

I think it’s safe to say Báez was fooled by the pitch. To his credit, Báez bounced back from the embarrassing moment and got a walk out of the at bat.

2. What a run for Joe Buck. He called the wildly popular Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox, he appeared on the SI Media Podcast and now he gets the news that his week as Jeopardy! guest host did very well in the ratings.

Via Broadcasting and Cable: "With sportscaster Joe Buck at the podium, CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! improved from the prior week, which featured CNBC’s David Faber as guest host, to a 13-week high 5.2 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen."

Buck spoke extensively about this experience as Jeopardy! host last week on the SI Media Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

3. The trailer dropped yesterday for ESPN's upcoming 30 for 30 on the 1986 Mets, "Once Upon a Time in Queens." The doc, in which Jimmy Kimmel is a producer, will air over two nights, Sept. 14 and 15.

4. I am embarking on my fifth straight year of not playing fantasy football (one of the rare good decisions I've made in life), but I can still appreciate the impressive performance by Kyle Brandt, who did his annual "Fantasy Name Generator" segment today.

5. AEW released this video last night that takes you inside the production of CM Punk's return to wrestling on Friday. Beginning at the six-minute mark, you can see and hear the director call out all the shots that captured the thrilling moment.

6. Giancarlo Stanton hit a homer against the Braves in Atlanta last night. A Yankees fan wanted to keep the ball. A Braves fan would not allow it. Anarchy ensued and the reaction of the kid behind them was priceless.

7. Recent SI Media Podcast guest Roman Reigns tweeting out a video of a kid he made cry is a great heel move.

8. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: We're knee-deep in the baseball season, so let's remember one of the most outrageous brawls of all time.

