October 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

TNT Releases 'Succession'-Style Trailer Ahead of NBA Opening Night

Author:

The folks at Inside the NBA on TNT are never lacking in creativity, and they pulled off another gem on Tuesday morning ahead of the NBA's opening night

TNT released a trailer for the 2021-22 season on Twitter, though the trailer wasn't your simple highlight compilation. Instead, Tuesday's trailer gave a nod to the HBO hit show 'Succession', adding a dramatic flair to its season-preview video. 

TNT made sure to add some jokes to Tuesday's trailer. The network referred to Charles Barkley as the "director of catering", while Klay Thompson is Inside the NBA's travel coordinator. With Shaquille O'Neal working as the show's stunt coordinator, the budget for TNT seems to be getting quite expensive. 

SI Recommends

The Bucks will host the Nets on TNT on Tuesday to open the 2021-22 season, followed by Warriors at Lakers. Barkley, O'Neal and the Inside the NBA crew will be on-hand as usual for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, continuing their antics in TNT's Atlanta studios. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

giannis-bucks-tnt
Extra Mustard

TNT Drops 'Succession'-Style Trailer Ahead of NBA Season

TNT seems to be anticipating plenty of drama in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and forward LeBron James walk to the bench
Play
Betting

NBA Futures and Props Betting Guide

From who wins MVP to how many wins the Wizards will notch, here are the best NBA futures to bet.

Derrick Henry runs away from the defense for a touchdown
Extra Mustard

Derrick Henry Ran Faster Than Any NFL Player This Season

He’s 247 pounds. That shouldn’t be possible.

lebron-james-stephen-curry
Betting

NBA Returns Tonight: Here’s What You Need to Know

zach-ertz-eagles
NFL

Ertz Thanks Eagles Fans With Ad in Philadelphia Inquirer

Zach Ertz made sure to show his appreciation for the Philly fans after being dealt to Arizona on Oct. 15.

Valbuena-Benzema-Blackmail
Soccer

Benzema to Stand Trial Over Valbuena Sex Tape Blackmail Accusation

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is on trial for complicity in attempted blackmail over an incident that dates back to 2015.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Touches, Targets, Volume & Regression Index

The Colts star running back is hitting his stride and may be in line for even more opportunities

Cora-Rodriguez
MLB

Alex Cora Not Happy Eduardo Rodriguez Mocked Carlos Correa

Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not appear to be pleased with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez after Rodriguez mocked Astros star Carlos Correa.