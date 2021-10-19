TNT Drops 'Succession'-Style Trailer Ahead of NBA Season

The folks at Inside the NBA on TNT are never lacking in creativity, and they pulled off another gem on Tuesday morning ahead of the NBA's opening night.

TNT released a trailer for the 2021-22 season on Twitter, though the trailer wasn't your simple highlight compilation. Instead, Tuesday's trailer gave a nod to the HBO hit show 'Succession', adding a dramatic flair to its season-preview video.

TNT made sure to add some jokes to Tuesday's trailer. The network referred to Charles Barkley as the "director of catering", while Klay Thompson is Inside the NBA's travel coordinator. With Shaquille O'Neal working as the show's stunt coordinator, the budget for TNT seems to be getting quite expensive.

The Bucks will host the Nets on TNT on Tuesday to open the 2021-22 season, followed by Warriors at Lakers. Barkley, O'Neal and the Inside the NBA crew will be on-hand as usual for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, continuing their antics in TNT's Atlanta studios.

More NBA Coverage: