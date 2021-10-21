Knicks Fans Go Wild Outside MSG After Opening-Night Win

October 21, 2021
'New York is F---ing Back, Baby': Knicks Fans Go Wild After Opening-Night Win

Last year marked a revival at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks snapped a seven-year playoff drought, and it seems as though the New York faithful has remained in playoff form through the offseason. 

A flood of fans celebrated New York's double-overtime win over the Celtics outside Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, bringing out quite the cast of characters who may be overreacting a touch to a victory in mid-October. But who are we to scold the Knicks fans? After a string of dismal seasons, it's good to see any energy at all return to MSG. 

Warning: the video below contains explicit language

There's a lot to unpack here. The New York crowd managed to take shots at Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Andrew Cuomo in last night's postgame mania outside MAG. Showtime's Desus Nice makes a brief appearance before further chaos ensues. And don't worry, Knicks fans still managed to get a "F--- Trae Young" chant off before the night was over. 

The Knicks now sit at 1–0 in 2021-22 following Wednesday's win over the Celtics. The MSG crowd will be back in full force on Sunday, though perhaps we won't see a party in the streets for a win over the Magic. 

