Tom Brady Shares Touching Moment With Young Fan Who Overcame Brain Cancer

1. “Tough kid, man. Puts a lot in perspective with what we’re doing on the field. In the end, it doesn’t mean much compared to what so many people go through.”

That was Tom Brady speaking about a special interaction he shared with a young fan at the end of the Bucs’s blowout win against the Bears on Sunday.

The fan, 9-year-old Noah Reeb, held up a sign throughout the game that read, “Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Cancer.”

As the final seconds of Tampa Bay’s 38–3 win ticked away, Brady jogged over to where the fan was sitting in the stands and gave him a hat and a handshake. Naturally, Reeb was overcome with emotion.

Brady spoke during his postgame press conference about meeting the youngster, and showed that he gets it:

2. Here's what I don't understand about the people protesting vaccine mandates as a way to show support for Nets guard Kyrie Irving at the Barclays Center yesterday: What exactly were they going to do if they got into the arena? The protesting is fine, obviously, but what is the point of trying to bum rush your way past security guards to get inside? Were they going to storm the court? The Nets aren't behind the mandate. The city of New York is behind the mandate. So taking your anger out on Barclays Center security guards makes no sense.

3. It kinda sucked that the Lions ended up losing to the Rams yesterday, because for those of us who love trick plays, Detroit gave us a bonanza.

They pulled off an onside kick in the first quarter.

There was a fake punt that saw the Lions get a first down on a pass completion.

There was a fake punt that saw the Lions get a first down on a rushing attempt.

4. This was called taunting on Iowa State this past Saturday. Worst call of the college football season.

5. Today is the 35th anniversary of Mookie Wilson's ground ball getting through the legs of Bill Buckner in Game 6 of the World Series.

Buckner was able to get redemption many years later on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Kyrie Irving got roasted during an Ellen DeGeneres spoof on this week's Saturday Night Live.

