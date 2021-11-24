Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
All-Traina Thoughts Thanksgiving Edition | The SI Media Podcast
All-Traina Thoughts Thanksgiving Edition | The SI Media Podcast
Publish date:

Patriots Stars Mac Jones and Matt Judon Have Some Controversial Thanksgiving Opinions

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: some bold food takes from New England’s star players, Dick Vitale’s emotional return to the broadcast table and more.
Author:

Don’t invite these guys to dinner

Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon used his time at the podium on Tuesday to preach about his hatred for one particular Thanksgiving side dish. 

When asked by a reporter to name his favorite side, Judon went the opposite direction and explained why he can’t stand mac and cheese. 

“All right, well, I’m not even gonna answer your question. I’m gonna tell you we gotta get macaroni and cheese off the table,” Judon said. “All right, guys? It is just cheese and noodles, and it’s not that good. Let’s be honest, guys. Everybody here is a little lactose [intolerant], so it messes up our stomachs and we gotta get it off the table. It’s probably one of the most overrated dishes. 

“You know how they say your taste buds change every seven years? Every time I’ve tried it it’s the same thing. It’s never gonna change, it’s never gonna get better. I’m almost 30 now, I’m pretty set in my ways, and it’s disgusting. Get it off the table. The bathrooms would be less busy and everybody would have a better day.”

He obviously came prepared to deliver that impassioned statement, but I find his argument lacking. “It is just cheese and noodles”? That’s supposed to convince me? Cheese is good. Noodles are good. What’s wrong with combining them?

Judon’s teammate Devin McCourty wasn’t moved by that description either. 

“Just noodles and cheese or something?” he said. “I’ve never heard it [described] like that. That is just... I don’t know.”

And Judon isn’t the only Patriots player with a controversial take on Thanksgiving food. Mac Jones doesn’t like pie. Not pecan, pumpkin or apple. 

“I don’t like any of the pies,” he said in an interview on WEEI on Monday. 

SI Recommends

No pies at all? That might be an even bolder stance than Judon’s anti-mac and cheese take. 

But leave it to Bill Belichick to be the voice of reason for the Patriots. The Hoodie doesn’t harbor any of the same extremist attitudes that his quarterback and star defender do. He keeps it simple. He said earlier this week that his favorite side dish is “any kind of potatoes.”

The best of SI

Previewing the nine most important games of college football’s rivalry week. ... What Bill Belichick is doing this year is nearly as impressive as what Tom Brady did last year. ... It would have sounded absurd a few years ago but Stephen Curry is emerging as an elite defender.

Around the sports world

Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz explained the jab he took at Dan Mullen after beating Florida. ... WWE wrestler Seth Rollins said it was “terrifying” being attacked by a fan during Raw on Monday. ... PGA Tour pro Brandon Harkins shot a ridiculous 28 on the back nine at Pebble Beach.

An emotional Dick Vitale couldn’t hold back the tears in his first game since being diagnosed with cancer

Luka got a tech for posting up Terance Mann and saying he was “too f---ing small”

What a shot by Paul George to force OT

That’s a lot of money for the Rays! How long before they trade him?

Aaron Judge with a beard is freaking me out

Just 13 hours after Joe Judge first indicated he was thinking of making a move

What an incredible goal, and with his shoes untied, no less

He went between the legs!

Not sports

A rare manuscript of Einstein’s calculations for the theory of relativity sold for $13 million at auction. ... A bunch of cryptocurrency speculators lost money in a bid to buy a copy of the Constitution. ... Dollar Tree is raising its prices by a quarter. ...  A guy in Indonesia threatened to sue KFC because his sandwich didn’t look like the one on the menu.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

Hugh Freeze stands on the sideline.
College Football

Sources: Liberty's Huge Freeze Gets New Deal, Averaging More Than $4 Million

The deal will reportedly make Freeze one of the highest-paid non-Power 5 coaches in college football.

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings & Stat Projections

Terry McLaurin vaults up the receiver rankings in a plus matchup vs. the Seahawks.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets.
NBA

Chris Paul and the Suns Have Their Foot On the Gas

How Phoenix is pushing the pace during its 13-game winning streak.

dick-vitale
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN, CBS/Turner Need To Do Right By Dick Vitale This Season

It's time for Dick Vitale to call an NCAA Tournament game on U.S. television

general_startsit_112421
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Team Defenses

Bears defense primed for a Thanksgiving feast against the Lions.

Real Salt Lake advances in the MLS playoffs
Soccer

Despite Taking No Shots, RSL Ousts Sounders From MLS Playoffs

David Ochoa made the necessary save in a penalty shootout after 120 scoreless minutes in Seattle.

qb_startsit_112421
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

Cam Newton's red-zone prowess makes him the Week 12 QB start of the week vs. the Dolphins.

Karim Benzema was found guilty for his role in the Mathieu Valbuena sex tape blackmail case
Soccer

Benzema Given Suspended Jail Term in Sex Tape Blackmail Case

He will also pay fines for his role in the case involving former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena but isn't expected to be disciplined by his club or national team.